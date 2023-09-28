Guyana Escapes 2023: New promotion aims to boost eco-tourism, resorts

GUYANA Escapes 2023, a promotion launched on Wednesday by Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) and Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), aims to boost tourism traffic through eco lodges and resorts in Guyana.

Oneidge Walrond, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, expressed her satisfaction at the initiative which highlights private sector investment in tourism growth.

She noted that the government’s vision is for Guyana to be not only the premier eco-tourism destination, but a premier destination for entertainment, conferences, sporting competitions and more.

“They are part of a holistic vision of government to drive visitors to our country and when they do so they are met with a promotion such as this one,” she said.

The Tourism Minister explained that when tourists have packages presented to them, is a great marketing tool and she said that it is something she sees will benefit resorts and much tourist traffic.

“Where they have a package prepared presented for them…that you can explore and discover our resorts that we are so proud of, presenting this package in the way that you’ve done, [where] you get deals, it is a great marketing tool and it is something that I can see benefitting the resorts,” she noted.

Dee George, the President of THAG, also stated that the Guyana Escapes 2023 promotion, which involves THAG and GTA, acknowledges the significance and equilibrium that Guyana’s eco lodges and resorts offer.

“We shall embark on a six-week journey that seeks to harness the beauty of our nation, its rich culture, and its pristine, natural landscapes while preserving and enjoying,” she said.

George pointed out that success depends on pricing and availability and industry partners playing a key role. She also emphasised the importance of hospitality and the beauty of Guyana’s land in driving the industry forward.

She said that, together, they can not only drive economic growth but also protect and preserve the natural treasures that make Guyana so unique.

Karanambu Lodge, Rock View Lodge, Arrowpoint Nature Resort, Sloth Island Resort, Bimichi Eco Lodge, Atta Rainforest Lodge, Hurakabra River Resort and Aruwai Resort are the lodges and resorts participating.

The promotion aims to promote tourism in Guyana by actively directing traffic to established lodges and resorts across the country. It will run from November 1, 2023, to December 15, 2023, and is expected to provide six weeks of unforgettable experiences, subject to availability.

Businesses need to be licensed by the GTA or in the process of getting licensed to participate in the endeavour. Their packages should be competitive in cost, attractive, and offer appealing discounts to attract travellers.

Businesses that create innovative and captivating experiences are in for a treat, as they’ll receive a 25 per cent discount on their GTA licensing fees for the year 2024.

Additionally, THAG will extend a 25 per cent discount on 2024 membership dues if they manage to sell 25 or more promotional packages within the designated period.