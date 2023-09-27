Guyana calls for adherence to international law in border case with Venezuela –Rodrigues-Birkett

urges Venezuela to respect ICJ

In response to Venezuela’s recent claims and accusations, Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, reaffirmed the country’s commitment to international law and urged Venezuela to do the same.

The address was made during the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 23, 2023.

Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett expressed deep concern over Venezuela’s allegations that Guyana was permitting its territory to be used for military aggression against any state, including Venezuela.

She called these allegations “falsehoods” and emphasised that Guyana had consistently adhered to international law in its dealings with its neighbouring country.

A central point of contention between the two nations is Venezuela’s claim to two-thirds of Guyana’s territory, a claim that Guyana vehemently rejects.

Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett stressed that Guyana has consistently invited Venezuela to follow the path of international law, specifically urging them to confirm their adherence to the judicial processes of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in addressing the border controversy.

Guyana’s representative reminded Venezuela of the 1966 Geneva Agreement, a binding legal instrument that outlines the process for settling the controversy over the 1899 Arbitral Award and the land boundary between the two nations.

Under Article IV of the Geneva Agreement, when bilateral negotiations fail to achieve a settlement, the matter is to be referred to the United Nations Secretary-General, who would choose the means of final settlement.

In a crucial development, the Secretary-General chose litigation before the ICJ in January 2018 after the good offices process, spanning more than 20 years, failed to yield a resolution.

Guyana filed an Application with the ICJ, seeking its final and binding judgement on the controversy, a move that Venezuela twice objected to.

However, the ICJ upheld its jurisdiction, citing Article IV of the Geneva Agreement and the Secretary-General’s decision.

Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett said that Venezuela should adhere to the 1966 Geneva Agreement and present its case to the ICJ, accepting the Court’s decision as a final and binding settlement.

“Guyana will not agree to any procedure that contradicts the express provisions of the Geneva Agreement and bypasses the Court, which is the only means of settlement now authorised by Article IV of that Agreement,” she told the UN Assembly.

Against this backdrop, Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett called for a peaceful resolution to the claims and urged Venezuela to respect the principles of international law and the jurisdiction of the ICJ.