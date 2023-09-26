Love and unity on display!

–patrons flock city streets to celebrate historic Warriors’ CPL win

THE beginning of the work week was no hindrance to Guyanese, who were adamant about celebrating the Guyana Amazon Warriors’ massive Caribbean Premier League (CPL) victory, and indulging in the festivities that formed part of the Cricket Carnival parade.

Guyanese lined the streets of Georgetown to get a glimpse of the Carnival Parade, which brought the curtains down on this year’s CPL and Cricket Carnival. The “party” parade went on without any hiccups.

While revellers marched along the city streets, patrons, many of whom were clad in work attire, joined the parade in celebration of the season.

One such patron was, ‘Llouyda’ who found a spot along Church Street to view the parade. Despite having a packed day, the woman made sure she spared some time to celebrate.

“I’m very happy for the whole country… it bring out a lot of joy and togetherness. The whole country is united,” the woman told this publication while reflecting on the GAW win.

This publication also caught up with Keron, a reveller, who shared that he came out to celebrate Guyana’s win.

Like many other of the revellers, Keron was full of energy, as he showcased his flamboyant costume, covered in African print, neon threads of fabric and glistening gems.

“It’s all love! I’m so excited about it,” he said over the loud rhythms of soca music.

Some of Guyana’s best entertainers and industry moguls were among the leaders of bands.

Among the participating bands were the Decoded Carnival, Pulse Warriors, and Amazonas Fantasy Band, HJ boom and West Sider/Heritage Band.

This newspaper also caught up with renowned entertainer, Rawle Ferguson.

Ferguson who was among several band organisers, said this year’s event was one filled with joy, energy and nothing but vibes.

Though the sun was hot and draining for some, it did not seem to bother most revellers as they seemed energised.