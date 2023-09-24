Reggae Girlz lose first leg of playoff against Canada

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (CMC) – Jamaica Women endured a setback to their quest for a place in the 2024 Olympic Games when reigning champions Canada Women inflicted a heart-breaking 2-0 defeat in the first leg of their Concacaf playoff.

The Jamaicans created several chances, but they were unable to finish off their good work, and the Canadians remained steadfast at the back in the contest at the National Stadium to significantly enhance their chances of taking the final spot in Paris next year and automatically qualify for the Concacaf W Gold Cup.

The Reggae Girls, as the hosts are known, fell behind in the 18th minute when Nichelle Prince headed home her 14th international goal for the Reds, and fellow striker Adriana Leon scored in second-half stoppage time to put a seal on the win.

Jamaica goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer had no answer when Prince rose to connect with the ball and put it in the bottom left corner after a great cross from defender Ashley Lawrence.

Reggae Girlz forward Cheyna Matthews came close in the 34th minute when she nearly made the most of a loose ball, only to see Canadian defender Vanessa Gilles block her shot blocked.

Jamaica captain Khadija Shaw was called upon to clear the ball in the dying minutes of the first half when Canadian striker Adriana Leon, playing her 100th international, almost scored from a corner kick, but her shot hit the post.

The home team continued to chase an equaliser, but this opened up room on the field for the Canadians, and Spencer denied Leon again in the 57th minute to keep the match in the balance.

Another chance for Jamaica came in the 79th minute from a corner kick, with Shaw ready to win the ball in the air, but Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan blocked her headed attempt.

After defending stoutly for the entire match, the Reggae Girlz finally broke down in the closing stages, and Leon finally found a way past Spencer in the third minute of stoppage time, firing in a volley off a cross from defender Gabrielle Carle.

The second and final leg of the qualifier will be played on Tuesday at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada.