Bible study aids transform lives, faith for hearing impaired

“I WAS given a book, but it was hard to understand from trying to read it,” said Komaldai Ramsarran, a resident of Leonora, West Coast Demerara, who was born with hearing impairment. “But after being able to watch this same publication expressed in ASL (American Sign Language) helped me understand it in a way that reading it never had; it was so much clearer.”

According to the World Federation of the Deaf and the United Nations, there are more than 70 million deaf people worldwide and over 300 different sign languages that vary in vocabulary, grammar and syntax. To highlight this “linguistic and cultural diversity,” the United Nations instituted the International Day of Sign Languages. September 23, 2023, marks its fifth anniversary.

Among the organisations that appreciate such diversity are Jehovah’s Witnesses, who have received accolades for translating their positive message into many international sign languages. They also hold the distinction of publishing the world’s first complete Bible in American, Brazilian, Mexican, and Russian Sign Language and offer Bible-based content in over 100 different sign languages on their official website, jw.org.

“Deaf persons face a unique set of challenges,” said spokesperson Andre Darrell. “But they also experience the same problems as everyone else. So jw.org offers sign language videos that share practical advice from the Bible on coping with discouragement, having a happy family life, using your time wisely, and so much more. We feel that, if even one deaf person benefits, our efforts were worth it.”

Beyond the translation of their website, the Witnesses are also proactive in contacting hearing impaired people in their community. That was how Komaldai Ramsarran first learned about the ASL Bible study aids.

“I have never viewed being deaf as a disability, but I had often felt misunderstood,” Komaldai said, who is now one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. I received one of their videos and was amazed at seeing something in sign language. I realized that God does understand; I’ve never been more convinced of that.”

Deaf persons are warmly invited to view the content available in their preferred sign language on jw.org, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Times and locations of local meetings held in sign language can also be found on the website. Admission is free and no registration is required.

