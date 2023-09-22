T&T’s Head Coach Angus Eve believes Soca Warriors on path to success

urges support from local fans for next month’s fixture

Well aware that many football enthusiasts are not fond of his leadership, Trinidad and Tobago’s Head Coach Angus Eve has encouraged the public’s continued support for the players, despite personal feelings of him.

Eve’s side recently secured two crucial victories over Curacao and El Salvador in their Concacaf Nations League campaign, and the strength of those performances has resulted in a climb up the latest FIFA World Rankings.

Trinidad and Tobago, who currently head Group A of League A on six points, jumped back into the top 100 on the world rankings after sometime away.

They will be aiming to make further inroads during the October window when they engage Guatemala and Curacao and Eve believes they deserve every bit of support.

“(The fans) may not come out and support Angus Eve because they may have an issue with Angus Eve, but let’s support these players who are trying to do something positive for their country and nation. It’s extremely important that people come out and support and understand that this is a new beginning,” Eve said at a media briefing recently.

“The campaign has started like a house on fire. It’s a new beginning. There is a lot more work to be done, but we are well-placed and we have a good platform to build on.

“Our country is in a state where we’re losing young people every day through violence and gun violence and to see young people do something positive for the country (is great). They go out and give their hearts to their country. It may be a case where we need to come out and support that,” he added.

Given their current position, Eve knows that a win against Guatemala at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on October 13, would book Trinidad and Tobago a spot in the Concacaf Nations League quarter-finals where they will meet one of the four seeded Concacaf nations –Canada, Costa Rica, Mexico or the US.

As such, he stressed the significance of the 12th man to give players an extra lift when the time comes.

“Any team at home is dangerous. Some places don’t think home advantage means anything, but we need to capitalise on home advantage and we need to capitalise on this start we have gotten. Hopefully, the fans will come out and celebrate these kids and push them forward so they can continue to achieve excellence,” the tactician said.

On that note, the 51-year-old Eve pointed out that though unexpected by many, the start to the Nations League is confirmation that his players are focused.

“We believe in ourselves and we believe that if we go out and do the work we can do, and match these teams’ intensity, we can compete at this level,” he reasoned.

"Our first inclination would have been trying to stay in (Nations League) A, just like any team who (has been promoted) to the Premier League. We have to take it one game at a time. If we get a point, we are guaranteed a spot in the Nations League A. If we get three points, then who knows, the sky's the limit for us," Eve ended