Project ‘Cricket Gear’ provides gear for young cricketers

SEVERAL young cricketers, ages nine to 13 of Just Try Cricket Club, Upper Corentyne, recently benefitted from a gear bag filled with batting and wicket-keeping pads, cricket shoes and a helmet, compliments of Sheik Mohamed, Owner of Start Sports Trophies and Awards, Enmore, East Coast, Demerara.

The aim of the newly formed cricket club is to keep the youths off the streets and constructively occupied and at the same time create an opportunity for them. The kids were delighted for the gear while the initiative is happy to be part of their development.

Total cricket-related items received/purchased so far: $370 000 in cash, 13 coloured cricket uniforms, two trophies, 17 pairs of cricket boots, 31 pairs of batting pads, 32 cricket bats, 29 pairs of batting gloves, 23 thigh pads, three pairs of wicket-keeping pads, five arm guards, two boxes, 10 cricket bags, six bat rubbers, six helmets and one softball cricket bat. In addition to the above, $600,000 worth in gear was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former national wicket- keeper/batsman. All cash collected is being used to purchase cricket gear requested but not available at the time.

To date, 67 young players from all three counties of Guyana have benefitted from three junior gear bags, two trophies, four arm guards, 27 bats, two boxes, five helmets, 23 pairs of cricket shoes, 15 pairs of batting pads, two thigh pads, one bat rubber, 24 pairs of batting gloves and two pairs of wicketkeeping gloves.

In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area received two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenaam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each, Cold Fusion Cricket Club received 13 coloured uniforms, while RHCCCC received three boxes of balls, 15 white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket-keeping gloves and a set of stumps and bails. Other beneficiaries are the Essequibo Cricket Board, the Town of Lethem and youth coach Travis Persaud, softball teams in the Upper-Corentyne area, No.65 Young Titans and Just Try Cricket Club.

Cricket-related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist in identifying talent. Progressive and well-managed cricket clubs with a youth programme, will also benefit. Distribution will continue.

Anyone interested in making a contribution can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on +1 718 664 0896.