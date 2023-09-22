Norton opts to oust Seeram over assault allegations

women’s rights activists silent

LEADER of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC-R), Aubrey Norton, has called for the resignation of the Chairman of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), Daniel Seeram, following another domestic violence allegation against him.

Seeram, an executive member of the PNC-R, is currently under investigation for allegedly causing actual bodily harm to his wife during a recent altercation at their Cummings Lodge residence on the East Coast of Demerara.

During a press conference on Thursday, when asked if Seeram should resign, Norton said that he understands the serious nature of the allegations and will leave him to do the “decent thing.”

“As it relates to the resignation, I think Daniel Seeram understands the nature of what has happened. It is true it is not the first time, and I will leave it to him to do the decent thing,” the Opposition Leader said.

However, Norton added that the issue will be discussed at the Central Executive level of the party.

He revealed that a disciplinary committee within the PNC/R was approved by the executive committee only on Wednesday, as it was not in place since his appointment as leader.

“We think he should step down. But I’m saying to you, at this stage, we have not said to him Look, you need to go,” the Opposition Leader said.

Norton related that the party “opposes vehemently any attempt to embarrass, assault or do anything to women.”

Women’s rights activists, who are known to be vocal on such matters, are yet to comment or outline their positions.

Police Commander Simon Mc Bean had told this publication on Tuesday that Seeram’s wife made a report and alleged that the former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) captain assaulted her causing actual bodily harm.

“There were counter allegations of assault by both parties,” the commander also stated.

Last year, Seeram was released on $20,000 bail for a charge of threatening behaviour allegedly committed against his father-in-law, Shaheed Hamid. Seeram appeared before Magistrate Alisha George at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.

The charge read that, in early March 2022, he committed the act against his 50-year-old father-in-law at MovieTowne, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown.

Seeram’s defence counsel, Roysdale Forde S.C., made an application for reasonable bail for his client. Considering the circumstances given, the magistrate granted the application and released Seeram on $20,000 bail.

This newspaper had previously reported that during the incident involving Seeram and his father-in-law, Seeram reportedly brandished his weapon to threaten Hamid.

Security personnel at the establishment intervened and escorted Regional Chairman Seeram out of the building.

Hamid later reported the matter to the Turkeyen Police Station. This newspaper was told that, on the same day Hamid issued his report, Seeram visited the Alberttown Police Station and did the same, claiming Hamid brandished a firearm at him during the altercation.

It is alleged that Seeram told the police that he went to MovieTowne to speak to his wife about an ongoing issue between them. He instead met the woman’s father and the exchanges ensued.