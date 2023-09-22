‘Lady Jags’ home match to be played in Barbados on Sunday

THE Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has had to move the Guyana Lady Jags home game against Dominica in the Concacaf Road to Gold Cup 2023 on Sunday, September 24, 2023 to Wildey Stadium in Barbados.

The decision to change the venue from Guyana became necessary after Concacaf imposed a fine on Guyana following the home game between the Golden Jaguars men’s team and Bahamas in the Concacaf Nations League recently at the National Track and Field Centre (NT&FC) at Leonora.

In imposing the fine, Concacaf had informed the GFF that the playing surface was below the minimum required standards for international matches.

Mr. Wayne Forde, President of the GFF, said the Federation is not in a position at this time to provide assurances to Concacaf that the playing surface at NT&FC would meet the minimum requirement, despite efforts by the authorities of the NT&FC to correct the current situation.

He added that the GFF looks forward to hosting home matches in the near future once the venue meets the requirements.

The Lady Jags are competing in Group B of the Concacaf Road to Gold Cup 2023, while the Golden Jaguars are playing in the Concacaf Nations League.

The Lady Jags opened their campaign against Antigua/Barbuda on Wednesday, September 20 at the ABFA Technical Centre, St. John’s, Antigua before their second match against Dominica on Sunday.(GFFrelease)