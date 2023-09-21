News Archives
US Permanent Representative discusses critical issues with Guyana
President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Permanent Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield met Wednesday on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly
President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Permanent Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield met Wednesday on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly

PRESIDENT Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali met with the Permanent Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the Guyana Mission in New York on Wednesday on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly.
During the meeting, President Ali and the Ambassador discussed Guyana’s upcoming membership of the UN Security Council, and areas of mutual interest and concern, including food security, climate change, democracy, the situation in Haiti, and recent developments concerning the Guyana-Venezuela border controversy, including the upcoming case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd, Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony, Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud, Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Elisabeth Harper and other officials also attended the meeting.
The US delegation included the United States Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols, and other officials.

