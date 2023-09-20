Region Four Chairman accused of assaulting wife

police investigations ongoing

POLICE are currently investigating an alleged assault involving executive member of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) and Chairman of Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica), Daniel Seeram and his wife.

Police Commander Simon Mc Bean told this publication, on Tuesday, that Seeram’s wife made a report and alleged that the former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) captain assaulted her causing actual bodily harm.

“There were counter allegations of assault by both parties,” the Commander also stated.

Last year, Seeram was released on $20,000 bail for a charge of threatening behaviour allegedly committed against his father-in-law, Shaheed Hamid. Seeram appeared before Magistrate, Alisha George, at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.

The charge read that, in early March 2022, he committed the act against his 50-year-old father-in-law at MovieTowne, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown.

Seeram’s defence counsel, Roysdale Forde S.C., made an application for reasonable bail for his client. Considering the circumstances given, the magistrate granted the application and released Seeram on $20,000 bail.

This newspaper had previously reported that during the incident involving Seeram and his father-in-law, Seeram reportedly brandished his weapon to threaten Hamid.

Security personnel at the establishment intervened and escorted Regional Chairman Seeram out of the building.

Hamid later reported the matter to the Turkeyen Police Station. This newspaper was told that, on the same day Hamid issued his report, Seeram visited the Alberttown Police Station and did the same, claiming Hamid brandished a firearm at him during the altercation.

It is alleged that Seeram told the police that he went to MovieTowne to speak to his wife about an ongoing issue between them. He instead met the woman’s father and the exchange ensued.