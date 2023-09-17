Eccles roundabout crash: Driver to pay for damages, faces charges

THE driver who caused damages at the intersection of Eccles to Mandela Four-Lane Road and Dumpsite Road Friday night will face charges and will have to pay for the repairs of the water fountain and damaged area.

“There will be severe consequences, inclusive of charges and liability,” Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, noted.

Police reports indicated that the accident involved motor car with registration PAB 805, owned and driven by Troy Humphrey, a 27-year-old employee of the University of Guyana (UG) Library and a resident of Norton Street, Georgetown. There were two other occupants in the car – Phillip Jeffery, a 23-year-old security guard of Queenstown, Georgetown, and Fulisa Burnette, a 19-year-old from Norton Street, Georgetown.

Investigations revealed that the car was travelling south on the eastern lane of Eccles to Mandela Four-Lane Road at a high speed. The driver failed to stop at the intersection of Eccles to Mandela and Dumpsite Road, where road markings are lawfully placed to regulate traffic, and continued further South. As a consequence, the vehicle collided into the roundabout.

As a result of the collision, the Water Fountain and other parts of the roundabout and the vehicle, were extensively damaged.

Police said that the driver and the two occupants in the vehicle received injuries to their head and other parts of their bodies.

The ambulance service was summoned and arrived shortly after with a team of Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) who checked and examined the driver and occupants.

They were all placed into the Ambulance by the said EMT staff in an unconscious condition and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where they were further examined by doctors on duty.

The driver and Fulisa Burnette were admitted to the holding bay in the Accident and Emergency Unit at GPHC for observation.

Police said that their condition is considered stable, while Phillip Jeffery was admitted to the ICU, suffering from brain haemorrhage and a fractured right hand. His condition is regarded as serious.

Further, police noted that Motor Car PAB 805 was lodged at Diamond Police Station to be examined by a licensing and certifying officer.

“Open and sealed bottles of alcoholic beverages were observed at the scene in and out of the vehicle (PAB 805). Also, the driver narrowly missed hitting a parked Police anti-crime patrol vehicle, which was at the Roundabout when the incident occurred,” the Guyana Police Force noted in a statement Saturday as investigation continues.