Money given to Guyanese people is not a ‘handout’

FOR the people of Guyana, the advancements that have emerged from the oil revenue are not “cash handouts,” but evident indications of kept promises from the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) government.

This is according to Vice President and PPP General Secretary, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, who sought to publicly condemn those who are chastising the all-round improvements to the lives of the people.

During a press conference at Freedom House on Thursday, he maintained that regardless of one’s race or colour, they are feeling the benefits of the oil revenue.

“Money to our children is not a handout, money to our pensioners is not a handout, money for our public servants, a $37 billion increase since we got into office in wages and salaries it’s not a handout…” he said.

The PPP General Secretary added that “… We [PPP] are proud, yes, because we fulfilled a promise in our manifesto. Now, we didn’t see this as a handout.”

Furthermore, Dr. Jagdeo shut down the rumor mills that are aiming to creating strife between him and the President, Dr. Irfaan Ali.

He said that these untruths are being peddled to paint a different picture on how both of them view the oil revenue’s role.

“I’m just going to jump; they are trying to portray this thing about conflict between myself and President Ali,” he said while highlighting several of the untruths.

Pouring cold water on some of the claims that have been scattered in the public domain, the Vice President shunned those who are calling the PPP’s fulfilled promises “cash handouts.”

Moreover, while going into detail about some of the articles and how they twisted the facts, Dr. Jagdeo deemed them as “shameful.”

Dr. Jagdeo further remarked: “…The PPP promised to restore and increase the children’s grant to $50,000 per annum, a grant that APNU had taken away. I said to the toshaos’ meeting that we are at $40,000 now, an additional $10,000 will be given before 2025 because it’s a promise within five years.”

Dr. Jagdeo then went on to reflect upon the accomplishments of his government within a mere three-year period.

“…When I said $7,000 more for the pension by 2025, we had promised to double old age pension from $20,000 to $40,000. In the first three years we increased it by $13,000, so now the $7,000 by 2025 will take it to $40,000, which will be a doubling of old age pension.

APNU thought these were paltry sums because they only focused on the $7,000 and the $10,000, but it’s dishonest and we were proud,” he added.

RELIEF

The removal of taxes and implementation of several initiatives by the PPP government have seen more disposable income becoming available to Guyanese.

This was according to President Ali during a broadcasted live update on his Facebook page in August, where he outlined some of the government’s achievements, and responded to false narratives about the administration’s three-year performance.

“Since we came to office, our policy has been pursuing initiatives that put more money in people’s pockets, that create and expand employment, and foster an environment for building prosperity for all, and ensuring that we build a strong resilient and sustainable economy,” the Head of State said.

In fact, he said that the government has almost completed the implementation of Manifesto promises that were made during the 2020 general elections campaign season.

He said: “In just under three years, the government has removed taxes on food items, electricity, water, fuel and medical supplies. Additionally, taxes were removed from the importation of vehicles, cellphones and data.”

The Head of State said too that the government has created thousands of jobs and the right conditions for the private sector to employ persons; restored and increased the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant, increased old age pension, and offered other incentives to improve the lives of Guyanese.

Further, the government has invested heavily in ensuring that all Guyanese can be proud homeowners.

Additionally, the government has facilitated pay increases for public servants and recorded a 25 per cent pay increase since assuming office.