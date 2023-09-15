Climate-based defence strategies need to be considered

President Ali says

COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF of the Armed Forces of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali has highlighted the importance of considering the effects of climate change when developing defence strategies in the Latin American and Caribbean region.

President Ali, during a presentation at the National Defence University, in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, said leaders cannot afford to ignore the impact of climate change on national security, as it is crucial for defence planners to take into account the environmental factors that can affect stability and safety.

He said: “This issue is devastating not only to economies and people, but infrastructure; and included in that infrastructure is the military infrastructure… Defence against natural disasters, against enemies, and your asset that is required to provide that defence.”

Dr. Ali related that in addition to climate security, food and energy security must also be prioritised when developing defence strategies.

Among the most important aspects of future defence strategies will be research, development and innovation.

Guyana will be participating in the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference/Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, also known as COP 28. The country is expected to host a side event at the major conference.

“AT COP 28, for example, there should be a paper presented on climate and defence, because it is one of the biggest problems of the world. We cannot divorce defence from the conversation; it is institutions like this that have that capacity and capability to provide analysis, and this research that can lead this conversation,” Dr. Ali said.

The country will be presenting on key issues, which include climate services, climate financing, advancing on development of the carbon market, and advancing operations in the loss and damage fund.

Meanwhile, at an earlier engagement in Washington, President Ali also said that the government is pursuing a strategic modernisation plan, based on three components.

Dr. Ali said: “One is economic in nature, one is defence diplomacy, and the third is asset; our human resource asset, and our hardware.”

To achieve its target, Guyana is seeking out partnerships with the United States and India.

He said: “We have perhaps one the broadest collaborations with the US now as any time in our training: An asset acquisition. At the same time, we also have expanded our relationship with India, and we have many other stakeholders who are pursuing us in terms of being a part of the modernisation of our Guyana Defence Force.”