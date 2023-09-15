‘APNU can never be the voice of democracy, freedom’

Dr. Jagdeo says

THE testing period in Guyana during the 2020 General and Regional Elections will not be forgotten, People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has said.

He called out those persons who threatened Guyana’s democracy, and exposed their current façade of caring for democracy.

During a press conference at Freedom House on Thursday, the PPP General Secretary pointed out the double standards of the A Partnership of National Unity (APNU) and their recent “script change”.

“Today, we’re not going to allow them [APNU] to be the voice of democracy; they can never be the voice of freedom or democracy,” Dr. Jagdeo said.

The General Secretary highlighted several occasions on which the former A Partnership of National Unity +Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) government showed no care for the people of Guyana.

In response to former President David Granger’s sudden concern for the Indigenous Peoples, Dr. Jagdeo said: “His government (APNU+AFC) stopped the land titling programme; he tried to undermine Amerindian land titling by creating a land commission. He tried to dilute the Indigenous Peoples’ presence on the IBC; nearly 2,000 Amerindians were fired during his tenure.”

BRAZEN ATTEMPTS

Earlier this year, the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (CoI) investigating the 2020 General and Regional Elections concluded that senior officials at GECOM conspired and collaborated to divert votes to the APNU+AFC coalition, instead of upholding the integrity of the electoral system.

“…our inquiry reveals that there were, in fact, shockingly brazen attempts by Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield, Deputy Chief Election Officer (DCEO) Roxanne Myers, and Returning Officer (RO) Clairmont Mingo to derail and corrupt the statutorily prescribed procedure for the counting, ascertaining, and tabulation of votes of the March 2 election, as well as the true declaration of the results of that election. And that they did so, to put it in unvarnished language of the ordinary man, for the purpose of stealing the election,” the commissioners stated in their report.

The report found that Lowenfield blatantly made decisions, and employed procedures in direct contradiction to the law and the will of the people. The findings also revealed that GECOM staffers ignored specific instructions from the court; used illegal and manipulated materials, and sided with APNU+AFC agents to berate observers whenever objections were raised.

After careful scrutiny, the CoI commissioners concluded that there was a conscious and deliberate, even brazen, effort to violate the provisions of Section 84(1) of the Representation of the People Act (RoPA). They also found that in so doing, certain “senior GECOM officials” abandoned all need for neutrality and impartiality, and demonstrated a bias for the APNU+AFC, and in the course of events over those days, showed an “open connection” with that party, and by their efforts sought a desired result for the coalition.

As such, the commissioners said that after consideration and analysis of the evidence, Lowenfield, Mingo and Myers “were principally responsible for clear and deliberate attempts to frustrate, obstruct, and subvert the ascertainment of votes in Electoral District No. 4.”

Against this backdrop, the CoI found that the trio undoubtedly made a premature and unlawful declaration of falsified results, which showed that the APNU+AFC was the winner of Electoral District No. 4.

“This, we believe, was the ultimate goal of the CEO, the DCEO, and the RO,” the Commissioners said in their report.

The report also found that the structure of GECOM is, at its core, politicised, thus making it difficult for it to operate with any efficiency or effectiveness.