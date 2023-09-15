$182M in contracts awarded for infrastructural enhancement at Albouystown, Castello Housing Scheme

SMALL contractors, on Thursday, signed 16 contracts valued $182 million for the construction of several roads and bridges in Albouystown and Castello Housing Scheme, West La Penitence.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, said the contract signing constituted the second phase of the infrastructure upgrade in the area. It encompasses the construction of eight roads and connecting bridges.

He said: “When you build out, you have to build out in phases and we built out eight of the streets and four bridges before and today we are signing another 16 contracts…to build out the remaining roads.”

Streets to be upgraded include Victoria Street, Cooper Street, Non Pariel Street and Castello Street among others, while bridges are in Campbell Street, Callender Street and East of Callender Street.

The minister said that with the eight streets to be upgraded, they were split into two lots so as to ensure that more small contractors benefit and play a role in building out the community.

Against this backdrop, he advised the contractors to plan well before time, and engage the engineers and teams from the ministry.

Indar further encouraged the contractors to ensure that they employ people within their own communities to contribute to the development of their communities while also benefitting.

In August, the Public Works Minister said that the second phase would have begun soon, noting that 1.8 m of road works were completed in phase one and included the revamped Independence Boulevard.

At that time, he debunked the claims made by the political opposition that most of the roads were incomplete. He indicated that all the roads could not be dug up at once as they must cater for medical emergencies, garbage removal and more.

These projects are part of President, Dr. Irfaan Ali’s and the government’s efforts to ensure that all Guyanese have access to a safer and cleaner environment, and a better way of life.

One of the contractors, Angelina Christie, representing Angel’s General Enterprises, said that she was elated to have the opportunity to contribute to her community.

“I feel so good because I know that the government is working, and I’m happy that they called us out, as persons living in the community, and contractors, and they’ve given us this work to do, and I am so happy that I can employ persons who live here too,” she said.

Another recipient, Fibian Jessop, said: “I feel overwhelmed today, and thankful to the government for giving us this chance. I did phase one, and it was approved by the government. They gave me a chance to be a contractor, and it was satisfactory. I’m very much pleased,”