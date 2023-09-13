News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Guyana, Qatar further strengthen economic, diplomatic partnership
Spread-04

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali and the State of Qatar’s Amir, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held bilateral discussions on mutual areas of interest, after which their delegations participated in plenary discussions.

President Ali was joined by Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips; Vice- President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo; Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance Dr. Ashni Singh; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd; and several ministers and other government officials.
The Amir was accompanied by his Chief of the Amiri Dawan, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani; the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Saad bin Sherida Al Kabbi; the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Qassim Al Thani; the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi; and several other senior members of his Government. (Office of the President photos)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.