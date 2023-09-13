Guyana, Qatar further strengthen economic, diplomatic partnership

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali and the State of Qatar’s Amir, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held bilateral discussions on mutual areas of interest, after which their delegations participated in plenary discussions.

President Ali was joined by Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips; Vice- President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo; Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance Dr. Ashni Singh; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd; and several ministers and other government officials.

The Amir was accompanied by his Chief of the Amiri Dawan, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani; the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Saad bin Sherida Al Kabbi; the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Qassim Al Thani; the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi; and several other senior members of his Government. (Office of the President photos)