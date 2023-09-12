GPL mulls legal action against motorists, contractors for network damage

THE Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) has issued a strong warning that charges will be instituted against errant contractors and motorists for damages caused to its vital network infrastructure.

During a recent stakeholder engagement on September 8, 2023, GPL expressed deep frustration over the increasing number of incidents that continue to disrupt power services for customers in Demerara and Berbice.

“This year alone, the company has recorded 25 incidents related to its network, stemming from the negligence of contractors and motorists. These incidents have resulted in widespread service disruptions for customers in Demerara and Berbice, incurring substantial costs for the company for repairs and loss of revenue,” GPL said in a statement.

The company said that its Board of Directors, management, and staff have also been subject to ridicule and insults as a result of these persistent outages, prompting it to take decisive action.

Minister of Public Works Deodat Indar has joined forces with GPL and the Guyana Police Force to institute charges against the responsible parties for damages caused to GPL’s network infrastructure.

Charges will be filed under Section 160 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act Chapter 8:01, and Section 61 of the Summary Jurisdiction (Offences) 802, both of which pertain to damage of property.



Additionally, GPL intends to initiate civil proceedings in the High Court to seek compensation for the damages incurred, and other consequential losses related to its network infrastructure.

GPL has reiterated the importance of contractors ensuring supervised equipment operation, and adhering to safe working practices near the company's network. These measures aim to prevent further disruptions, and to uphold the reliability of power services for Guyanese citizens.

“GPL, therefore, continues to remind contractors of the importance of ensuring supervised equipment operation, and safe working practices close to the company’s network,” the company said in a release on Monday.

A recent incident in the Friendship, East Bank Demerara, presented an arduous challenge for GPL’s teams, requiring them to work tirelessly under very adverse conditions for extended hours into the night to repair a severed transmission line.

GPL explained that the time taken to repair the transmission line resulted in a protracted service disruption of in excess of eight hours to thousands of customers across the East Bank Demerara.

On September 5, another incident damaged GPL’s network, and caused service disruption to a section of the East Bank Demerara.