13 roads completed in Melanie

residents thank VP for delivering on promise

WITH the aim of ensuring that all lives are enhanced at the community level, Vice President (VP) Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo continues to deliver on his commitment by ensuring that residents benefit from proper infrastructural projects.

In just over a month of his visit to the community of Melanie, East Coast Demerara, the Ministry of Public Works, and by extension, the government, restored 13 dilapidated roads in the village.

In an interview with the Guyana Chronicle, the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, explained that Vice President Jagdeo, the Attorney General Anil Nandlall, and himself visited several communities over the past few months and met with the residents.

Minister Indar stated that Dr. Jagdeo’s primary objective in visiting communities is to listen to the people’s concerns, requests, and offer assistance, if required, on personal matters.

“When we visited Melanie, the residents were very welcoming; they were eager to share their concerns in regard to the community and their views on how it should be better, and one of the main concerns or the most important concern that they pointed out was the state of the roads. Vice President Jagdeo, AG Anil Nandlall, and I walked through the community so that we could see the condition of the roads and meet with the other residents along the way.” Minister Indar also pointed out that Dr. Jagdeo also addressed some other concerns of the residents and dealt with them on the spot.

Minister Indar also explained that in order to create employment for the people in the communities, the government is making sure that contractors and labourers from the respective communities or neighbouring communities are given the first preference to get the contracts for building the roads.

The Guyana Chronicle reached out to the residents of Melanie, who expressed their gratitude to Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and the People’s Progressive Party Civic government for delivering on their promise.

While speaking with the residents, a businessman of the community, Mr. Floyd Arthur, said, “given the fact that the Vice President himself came with the other ministers and made the promise of rebuilding all the roads in Melanie and then followed through with that promise, it is very impactful. I have been living in this community for over twenty years, and all that you would hear politicians say is that they will do the roads, and nothing wasn’t done.”

Mr. Arthur continued, “Dr. Jagdeo came, he walked around the community, and he did exactly what he said he would give us, and we are very happy for it. It is always good to give a man a pat on the shoulder as long as he keeps his word, and that is what we are doing, giving Dr. Jagdeo a pat on the shoulder because he delivered on his word. Thumps up to him.”

In regard to how the roads are benefitting the people of Melanie, Arthur said, “good roads” mean that the drivers don’t have to worry that their vehicles will be damaged by dropping into potholes; it also means that the children can get to and from school feeling safer, and the businesses do not have to worry if people would want to come into the village because of the dilapidated roads. “By building better roads, we are building a society and a country, so thanks once again to the VP and the government for delivering on their promises,” said Arthur.

Finally, Floyd Arthur said, “in a developing country, good roads and good access to communities are always important. It doesn’t make sense that we are developing in all the other sectors while the roads are a mess. These roads were in a terrible state for over 10 to 12 years, and the opposition tried to start something, but then they weren’t dedicated, and they never executed the objectives, so we never got them. So, Dr. Jagdeo, thanks again; this means a lot to us. You kept your word!”