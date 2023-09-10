$36M front-end loader to enhance Region Two projects

THE Regional Administration commissioned a new front-end loader to upgrade more roads and streets in Pomeroon-Supenaam. The commissioning will assist the ongoing road development projects in the region. The equipment will supplement the current vehicles in the region at the Drainage and Irrigation (D&I) compound. The equipment was bought for $36M, under the agriculture programme of the region.

Region Two Chairperson, Vilma De Silva, expressed happiness with the beneficial equipment that was received.

She said that the new equipment will assist the region’s Drainage and Irrigation (D&I) department to deliver the services to the people.

De Silva said that the current Government is an “action-oriented” one and Guyana is currently undergoing massive transformation.

The Regional Chairperson said that the new equipment will facilitate the clearing of a backlog of requests that were made by residents and farmers within the region. She also mentioned that the region recently received a grader which was currently assisting in the region.

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud, said that the commissioning of the front-end loader will aid in the massive development that is ongoing in Guyana, particularly in Region Two.

Minister Persaud said that the request was made by residents and farmers in the region and, as such, it was purchased to satisfy the needs.

“Development is key for everyone, and we in the People’s Progressive Party since the formation has worked tirelessly for all the people in this country… the development is happening all over Guyana” Minister Persaud said.

Minister Persaud said the front-end loader was a testimony to the massive developmental projects that were taking place in Region Two. He said equipment is given to various communities to assist in the upgrading of infrastructures.

He therefore called on all the NDC’s leaders and the operators who will utilise the front-end loader to care and maintain it.

He made it clear that the equipment should not be used for friends and family of “comrades” but it is there for anyone who wants to see development in the community.

Regional Vice Chairman, Humace Oodit, said that the region needed such equipment. He said that it will assist rice farmers in the region.

Speaking on behalf of the rice farmers was Tabindra Ramcharran. Ramcharran said that, for a long time, the region needed such intervention and therefore showered praises on the Government of Guyana.

Another rice farmer, Kaydar Persaud, also expressed gratitude to the relevant authorities. Persaud said while the region got a new equipment it still needs more vehicles to clear the backlog of requests in the system.

Attending the commissioning was Mayor of the town, Devin Mohan. A symbolic coconut bursting ceremony was done in the Region’s D&I compound, after which the operator turned the keys for the brand-new equipment.