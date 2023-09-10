29 students begin Pharmacy Assistant training in Region Nine

THE first batch of Pharmacy Assistants training programme for Region Nine was launched by Dr Frank Anthony, Minister of Health, at the Indigenous People Conference Hall in Lethem on Friday

This programme, which is being offered through the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) Health Sciences Division, will see 29 students being trained over nine months.

While touching on the new programmes during his featured remarks, Dr Anthony highlighted that soon a trainer of trainer workshop will be held for ultrasound technicians.

Minister Anthony encouraged the first batch of trainees to work hard and seek a career or pathway within the health sector and assured them that upon completion, employment with the Ministry of Health is guaranteed.

He also disclosed that when the Lethem Regional Hospital completes its upgrades, a CT scan machine will be established at the facility.

“When we upgrade the new hospital here in Lethem, one of the new pieces of equipment you will have is the CT Scan, and this is going to be connected via the internet. So when we take the image here, if you don’t have a radiologist to read the scans, it will be able to be read real-time at Georgetown Public Hospital,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Regional Health Officer Dr Cerdel Mc Watt, during his remarks, disclosed that very soon, the region will be launching a Medical Laboratory Technician and Community Healthcare Worker Training Programme.

Among those present at Friday morning’s launch were Hinterland Coordinator, Mr Michael Gouveia; Director of Primary Health Care Services, Dr Ertensia Hamilton; Coordinator of Pharmacy Assistant Programme, Mr Sunil Singh; Regional Chairman Mr Bryan Allocock; Health Education Officers, Kim Fraser-Bristol and Himwatie Persaud, among other officials.