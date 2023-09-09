Thompson-Herah confirms form, Jackson flirts with WR

10.84 seconds to win the 100 metres at the 47th Allianz Memorial Van Damme here Friday, as World champion and fellow Jamaica Shericka Jackson clocked a meet record to win the 200m.

The 31-year-old Thompson-Herah, whose form caused her to miss out on the Budapest World Championships last month, got to the line first ahead of countrywoman Natasha Morrison who clocked a season-best 10.05.

Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith finished third in 10.97.

“It was a tough season but I’m glad that I’m back in my sprinting form,” said Thompson-Herah.

“A couple of nights ago I ran 10.92 in Bellinzona and I’m happy to improve that result tonight.

“I feel healthy and in tonight’s race I was able to keep swinging and punching until the finish line. With the shape that I’m in I hope to get a good result next week as well.”

Jackson, meanwhile, who repeated as 200m champion in Budapest, stormed to a time of 21.48 to comfortably beat Bahamian Anthonique Strachan, who clocked 22.31, into second.

American Jenna Prandini finished third in 22.47.

Chasing the elusive World record of 21.34 set by legendary late American Florence Griffith-Joyner, Jackson missed out in another dominant performance, but set a new Diamond League record and the fourth-fastest time ever.

“Running here today was very good. I am very happy with my race,” Jackson said afterwards.

“For me personally it is just to show up and especially in front of such an amazing crowd. You just have to put in your best and that’s what I did today.

“It felt really good tonight. I definitely feel like I´m getting there, closer to that record. But it’s also important to have some fun and I really had fun tonight.

“It’s amazing to run against such a strong field and everyone did good tonight but for me personally, it’s important to have fun.

“And you know the crowd was just really loud and supportive and I really love that. It helps with the sprinting and I’m really enjoying the sprinting.”

Another Jamaica Rusheen McDonald tasted success on Friday when he captured the men’s 400 metres in 44.84 seconds while countrywoman Shanieka Ricketts won the women’s triple jump with a leap of 15.01 metres.

The Jamaican pair of Janieve Russell (53.80) and Rushell Clayton (54.10) rounded out the podium in the women’s 400m hurdles.