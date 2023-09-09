New GTT Fibre customers could cut internet bills

after company announces new initiative

THE Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) has announced its latest offer to Fibre ready areas, the “three months free plus free installation” initiative which offers customers the opportunity to save up to $65,000 on their internet bills.

According to a press release from the company, this campaign demonstrates GTT’s commitment to providing affordable and high-quality connectivity to its valued customers.

This offer provides new customers with the incredible benefit of receiving the third, sixth, and ninth months of their GTT Fibre subscription free of charge.

To qualify, customers simply need to sign up for GTT Fibre, and once installed, ensure timely and full payment of their previous month’s bill.

“This straightforward process makes enjoying the benefits of GTT Fibre easier than ever,” GTT said.

Chief Operating Officer of Home Solutions and Fixed Networks at GTT, Eshwar Thakurdin, expressed his enthusiasm, saying: “At GTT, we understand the importance of reliable and affordable connectivity, especially in today’s digital age. After achieving a national milestone of seamless access to over 150,000 homes and businesses in June 2023, this campaign exemplifies our dedication to our customers, providing them with significant savings and a seamless internet experience. We are proud to offer this exceptional opportunity to Guyana.”

“GTT Fibre has earned a reputation for being Guyana’s largest and most reliable network, delivering lightning-fast internet speeds and unmatched service quality,” GTT said.

To take access the company’s new offer and start saving, customers can visit https://gtt.gy/Fibre369 and enter promo code 369.