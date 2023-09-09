News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
New GTT Fibre customers could cut internet bills
Chief Operating Officer of Home Solutions and Fixed Networks at GTT, Eshwar Thakurdin
Chief Operating Officer of Home Solutions and Fixed Networks at GTT, Eshwar Thakurdin

after company announces new initiative
THE Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) has announced its latest offer to Fibre ready areas, the “three months free plus free installation” initiative which offers customers the opportunity to save up to $65,000 on their internet bills.

According to a press release from the company, this campaign demonstrates GTT’s commitment to providing affordable and high-quality connectivity to its valued customers.
This offer provides new customers with the incredible benefit of receiving the third, sixth, and ninth months of their GTT Fibre subscription free of charge.
To qualify, customers simply need to sign up for GTT Fibre, and once installed, ensure timely and full payment of their previous month’s bill.
“This straightforward process makes enjoying the benefits of GTT Fibre easier than ever,” GTT said.

Chief Operating Officer of Home Solutions and Fixed Networks at GTT, Eshwar Thakurdin, expressed his enthusiasm, saying: “At GTT, we understand the importance of reliable and affordable connectivity, especially in today’s digital age. After achieving a national milestone of seamless access to over 150,000 homes and businesses in June 2023, this campaign exemplifies our dedication to our customers, providing them with significant savings and a seamless internet experience. We are proud to offer this exceptional opportunity to Guyana.”
“GTT Fibre has earned a reputation for being Guyana’s largest and most reliable network, delivering lightning-fast internet speeds and unmatched service quality,” GTT said.
To take access the company’s new offer and start saving, customers can visit https://gtt.gy/Fibre369 and enter promo code 369.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.