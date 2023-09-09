Guyana’s Economic Resurgence

GUYANA, the jewel of South America, is undoubtedly on a transformative journey toward economic prosperity and reduced unemployment. A recent report by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) titled, “Regional Overview: Global and Regional Economies at a Crossroads” paints a picture of a nation poised for greatness.

The cornerstone of this resurgence is the flourishing oil and gas sector, which has become a driving force behind Guyana’s economic development. As the report highlights, unemployment rates have steadily declined, from 15.6 percent in the first quarter of 2021 to 12.4 per cent in 2022, with a promising projection of 11 per cent for men and 14.4 per cent for women in 2023, according to the International Labour Organization (ILO).

This decline in unemployment is no accident. The government has embarked on a determined mission to target unemployment through swift initiatives like the part-time jobs initiative. Their commitment to creating 50,000 jobs by 2025, as outlined in their manifesto, demonstrates a proactive approach to addressing this critical issue.

Moreover, Guyana’s investment in skill development is proving to be a game-changer. The implementation of Board of Industrial Training (BIT) programmes and the provision of over 20,000 scholarships have significantly enhanced the employability of the Guyanese workforce, opening doors to a brighter future.

In addition to the oil and gas sector, Guyana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is poised for a remarkable growth spurt of 37.2 percent in 2023 with the arrival of a third Floating, Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) vessel. The diversification of resources is a clear governmental priority, with substantial investments in non-oil and sustainable sectors, including agriculture. The non-oil economy grew by an impressive 11.5 per cent in 2022 and is set to increase by 7.9 per cent in 2023.

Agriculture, services, and construction have been the driving forces behind this growth, boasting increases of 11.9 per cent, 9.0 per cent, and 26.3 per cent in 2022, respectively. These sectors are projected to maintain their positive trajectory in 2023, with expected growth rates of 7.2 per cent, 5.6 per cent, and 17 per cent, respectively.

Guyana’s energy landscape is equally promising, with the arrival of the third FPSO vessel, Prosperity. This vessel is expected to significantly boost daily oil production, reaching nearly 600,000 barrels a day in 2024. This will substantially augment Guyana’s annual revenue, opening new possibilities for development and prosperity.

While the IDB’s report is laudable, it’s crucial to acknowledge the skepticism voiced by Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party. Dr. Jagdeo believes the unemployment rates reported by the IDB are conservative and may not fully account for the challenges faced during the previous administration’s tenure. It’s vital that these concerns are taken seriously and addressed comprehensively to ensure a more accurate assessment of the situation.

In conclusion, Guyana is undoubtedly experiencing an economic renaissance, with unemployment rates decreasing and promising growth in various sectors. This transformation is a testament to the government’s dedication to improving the lives of its citizens. However, it’s essential to remain vigilant, consider all perspectives, and work collectively to achieve the nation’s full potential. Guyana’s future is indeed bright, and its journey towards development is a source of optimism and inspiration for us all.