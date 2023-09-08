Spread religious teachings of love, joy, hope

President Ali tells Hindu community during observance of Sri Krishna Janmashtami with Crane residents

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali, on Thursday evening, joined residents of Crane, West Coast Demerara in observance of Sri Krishna Janmashtami.

During a brief address at the event attended by hundreds of Hindu Guyanese, the Head of State urged patrons to share and practice the religious teachings in line with the festivity.

“It’s a profound celebration that radiates joy, love and hope. Just look around us, the colourful way we are dressed. The way we are sitting together and sharing a meal. The love we have between each other, the cordiality in which we greet each other. The way in which we worship together all of which are aspects of the joyfulness, the love and the hope that comes with this festival,” the President said.

Janmashtami is a popular festival celebrated by Hindus all across the world. Also known as Gokulashtami, this day is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna.

“We must seek enlightenment in our lives so that we will know what is right, we will know what the truth is, we will know where justice lies. We will know who has the best interest of our children; we will know who has the best interest of our country at heart… that is what the religious text in this occasion allows us to understand,” President Ali said.

People have various rituals to celebrate Janmashtami according to their beliefs. Some of the rituals include celebrations at temples, where Hindus visit their respective place of worship to offer their prayers and seek blessings from Shri Lord Krishna. Fasting is also observed.

Other observances include a ritual of cleansing termed abhisheka; the murtis are also washed in a selection of auspicious milk.

Also, at midnight, priests open the drapes to unveil Krishna’s freshly clothed deity on an artistically adorned and decorated shrine. People decorate flutes, clean homes, and temples as a part of Janmashtami decoration.