Four Guyanese doctors return with honours from Cuban University

FOUR Guyanese medical doctors have graduated from the University of Medical Sciences of Santiago de Cuba and are already back in Guyana. They are Dr. Eldon Matthew Lawson, Dr. Kiaza Kalessa Lewis, Dr. Raiana Toneca Rogers, and Dr. Shemar Jamal Rock.

All doctors earned a 4.5 GPA except for Dr. Shemar Rock who scored an impressive 4.98 GPA. He received recognition as the Best Graduating Student of the university and was the Valedictorian at the graduation ceremony.

While he was in Guyana recently, Guyana’s Ambassador to Cuba, His Excellency Halim Majeed, authenticated the Academic Certificates and other academic documents of the doctors.

All of the recently graduated doctors arrived in Havana in August 2016 on Government of Guyana scholarships and spent three years at the Latin American Medical School (ELAM) before being enrolled at the University of Medical Sciences of Santiago de Cuba from September 2019 to July 2023.

At University they were active in student affairs. Dr. Lawson participated in the University’s cultural life and was President of the Guyana Student Group at both ELAM and the University of Medical Sciences of Santiago de Cuba.

Dr. Lewis was part of the University’s choir. And Dr. Rogers was a player for the Caribbean Girls Football Team and was recognised as the Best All Rounder Sports Personality at ELAM.

The group of doctors have expressed their gratitude to the Government of Guyana for their scholarships and have committed to working steadfastly for ‘One Guyana’.