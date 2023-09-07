Exxon’s Whiptail project meetings to start September 12

PUBLIC meetings are set to be held from September 12, as ExxonMobil forges ahead to duly inform Guyanese across the length and breadth of Guyana about the Whiptail Development Project.

In several online and print news outlets, Exxon Mobil made the announcement that face-to-face sessions will be held in order to provide the information on the Whiptail Project, the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) authorisation process and findings from the assessment.

In an effort to foster public awareness, there will be eight meetings throughout the month of September in various regions.

On September 12, there will be a session at the Leonora Technical Institute, West Coast Demerara. From 10:00-12:30 hrs, residents of region 3 (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) will be engaged and duly informed.

Those residing in region 4 (Demerara- Mahaica) will be consulted on September 13 at the Umana Yana, Kingston, Georgetown from 17:00 to19:30 hrs.

While on September 14 and 15, persons living in region 1 (Barima-Waini) will be engaged at Flavio’s Hall and the Regional Democratic Council (LRDC) Boardroom, respectively.

The interactive sessions will be from 11:00 to 13:30 hrs on both days.

A face-to-face informative consultation will also be held on September 20, where those living in region 2 (Pomeroon-Supenaam) will be engaged at the Anna Regina Townhall, Essequibo Coast, from 09:00-11:30 hrs.

Moreover, Region 5 (Mahaica-Berbice) will see two sessions on September 21.

One will be from 10:00 to 12:30 hrs at the Mahaicony Technical Institute and the other will be from 14:00 to16:30 hrs at the Latchmansingh Primary School.

Finally, those residing in region 6 (East Berbice-Corentyne) will be thoroughly informed on September 22 at the Port Mourant Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) Estate from 11:00 to 13:30 hrs.

WHIPTAIL PROJECT

The Whiptail project will see Exxon and its co-venturers, Hess and CNOCC, spend roughly US$13 billion to bring the project to life. With an expected production of 250,000 to 263,000 barrels per day, Whiptail will push Guyana’s daily oil production to more than 1.2 million bpd by 2028.

Whiptail is expected to be identical to the Uaru development announced earlier this year, with a similar production capacity, and similar costs to the US$12.7 billion investment. First oil from the Whiptail development is anticipated for either late 2027 or early 2028, and its announcement further earmarks deepwater Guyana as an investment boon and driver of economic growth in the region. These new projects represent significantly larger investments than earlier ones like the Liza Phase 1 and 2 projects, and will tap into more difficult-to-access reservoirs in deeper waters.

Building upon the success seen in 2022, during which the oil sector employed over 5,000 Guyanese workers, Whiptail will increase local-content opportunities for Guyanese-owned-and-operated businesses.

The EIA estimates the project will require a workforce of around 800 persons. The project will involve drilling 33 to 72 development wells, tapping into three major reservoirs: Whiptail, Pinktail and Tilapia.

During a diaspora forum held at the University of London’s Chancellor Hall, Alistair Routledge, President of ExxonMobil Guyana highlighted the company’s commitment to local-content opportunities, and reiterated that it is a partner in Guyana’s development.

“We believe that the true measure of our success lies not only in the barrels produced, but also in the positive impact we create for our people and the communities in which we operate. By prioritising local talent, partnerships, and investments, we aim to cultivate a thriving and sustainable environment that benefits everyone,” Routledge said in a statement earlier this year.

The filing of the Whiptail EIA and anticipated submission of a final field development plan this October, extend the runway for Guyana’s oil-and-gas industry that has thus far boasted a world-leading pace of discoveries. Finds to date total more than 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The five already-sanctioned projects in the Stabroek Block represent more than US $40 billion in investments.

Investment from Exxon and its co-venturers speaks to the overall success of the regulatory and legislative frameworks that have attracted and sustained international interest in a highly-competitive space. The fact that Guyana continues to attract some of the industry’s biggest headline investments is further reassurance that Guyana is on the right path.