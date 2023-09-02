Veteran journalist, Godfrey Wray, passes away

VETERAN journalist, publisher and writer, Godfrey Wray, passed away on Friday.

The Guyana Press Association (GPA) in a release on Fridaysaid that it is saddened by the passing of Wray and extended its condolences to his family and friends, especially those in the media.

Wray’s career spanned decades, leaving an indelible mark in the field of journalism in Guyana and beyond.

His work at prominent publications such as the daily Chronicle and Guyana Graphic during the 1970s was instrumental in shaping the country’s media landscape. Also, his expertise also extended to editorial roles, where he served as a Sunday Editor at the Guyana Chronicle and as Editor of The Citizen.

Wray’s contributions to the world of sports journalism were substantial. He served as both a sports reporter and sports editor, with a notable tenure as Sports Editor at the Guyana Chronicle during the 1980s.

Even beyond his editorial roles, Wray’s dedication to sports was evident as he managed Guyana’s table tennis teams during Caribbean Championships. While he was a skilled table tennis player, he chose not to compete at the national level.

In the early 2000s, Wray emigrated and continued to make an impact in the field of journalism, working for Caribbean Impact, a fortnightly newspaper based in New York.

His global reach extended beyond print, as he travelled extensively to cover major assignments, including Olympic Games, Heads of Government Conferences, and state visits, as detailed in his biography for his book, “Beyond Revenge.”

Wray’s journey in journalism commenced in the early 1960s at what is now the Guyana Chronicle, where he laid the foundation for his illustrious career.

Despite his globe-trotting adventures as a journalist, his heart remained firmly rooted in the village of Albouystown.