Marsh, Short, Abbott sparkle as Australia seal series

ESPNCRICINFO) – The southern hemisphere’s equinox is still three weeks away but September 1 is celebrated as the day the seasons change in this part of the world, and it was Australia who left with the spring in their step after they wrapped up the T20I series in Durban. After defending 226 in the first T20I, they chased down 165 with more than five overs to spare in the second to suggest their depth is far stronger than that of their hosts.

The standout player in both fixtures was Australia’s new captain, Mitchell Marsh, who is yet to be dismissed in this series. He followed up his unbeaten 92 with 76 not out in the chase and shared a century stand with Matthew Short to leave the inconsistency in the South African attack exposed for the second successive match.

South Africa’s most experienced bowler, Lungi Ngidi, has conceded the most runs in the series so far and his variations have not threatened enough, while the back-up seam options do not have the discipline to hold their own. In contrast, Australia’s pace pack was impressive and incisive and kept South Africa under control for most of the innings.

Sean Abbott conceded at 5.50 runs an over and Nathan Ellis and Jason Behrendorff at 6.25 as Australia made run-scoring difficult for South Africa upfront. A 51-run fifth-wicket stand between Tristan Stubbs and Aiden Markram steadied them through the middle-overs before 41-runs between Markram and Gerald Coetzee gave the innings some late impetus but after the way Australia batted on Wednesday, it was never going to be enough.

Australia’s edge ahead in the powerplay

Temba Bavuma moved on from duck in the first match with an aggressive 17-ball 35 in the first three overs before he skied Abbott to Josh Inglis. It opened the door for Australia to take the early honours. Abbott could have had Rassie van der Dussen in the same over when he beat him on the flick and struck the pad but Marsh decided it was too high to review.

Australia did not have to wait too long to see the back of the South African No.3. In the next over, van der Dussen was out lbw to Behrendorff and reviewed the decision but replays confirmed the ball would have gone on to his middle and off.

Then it was over to Ellis who closed out the powerplay with a double-wicket maiden. He tested Reeza Hendricks with a full and then shorter delivery before the length ball hit him under the knee roll, for which he was given out lbw. He then had Dewald Brevis reaching for a full ball that shaped away and was caught behind. His hat-trick delivery almost found Stubbs’ edge but the batter pulled out of the shot in time and South Africa went from 36 without loss to 46 for 4 in 18 balls.