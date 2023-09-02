Granger was defrocked, and GHK Lall is forever forlorn

Dear Editor,

It is sad that a high-level guy like GHK Lall is always so fearful. His last column (9/1/2023) indicates he is afraid that Guyanese cannot speak freely. What could be more contradictory than that – an article written and published without any fear of reprisal, speaks about the fear of speaking freely! The absurdity is staggering. Lall and many like him, have near hegemonic control of two of the most widely circulated broadsheets in this country. No fear on this score.

Not a day goes by in the Guyana hegemonic media without letters writers and TV personalities airing anti-government views, ranging from the absurd to the patently dangerous.

Many of these people are media insurgents as defined by the US counterinsurgency manual. The central aim is to ruin the legitimacy of the democratically elected government. Many of them are faculty members in Canada and the United States.

Mr. Lall is a former Gold Board man, and this is why he can be so dismissive of the $40,000 per month income earned by part-time workers. He is oblivious that many people who have children cannot work full-time, and this is because of simple, rational economic calculations.

GHK Lall is so removed from daily working-class life that he is unaware that these part-time jobs also serve a conduit to full time employment for those who do not have the education or skills to work in a modernising economy.

GHK Lall seems to be oblivious to the fact that one of our most pressing problems in Guyana is labour availability. This is a good problem to have. A tight labour market has pushed up wages dramatically.

If GHK Lall could find a construction worker willing to work for less than $5,000 daily, he should get a medal. Does he know that many truck drivers in Guyana earn $10,000-$15,000 daily? Is he aware that there are literally hundreds of scholarships for those who want to further their education or develop their technical skills?

I wonder if GHK Lall is aware that per capita income in Guyana has risen by 131.53 per cent since 2019. I wonder if he knows that the money taken away from school children by his APNU-AFC folks have been restored.

Go tell the parents of school children that the restored money is PPP domination. I wonder if he knows that the hundreds of taxes and fees levied on the population by the APNU-AFC have been removed.

What GHK Lall should be fearful of is the return of the APNU or APNU-AFC to high office. They signed a bad oil deal, drove the economy into the ground, gave away state property as happened in the worst days of the PNC dictatorship, and then, to top it off, tried to steal an election in the most brazen manner. That is what Mr. GHK Lall should be afraid of daily.

Some cursory research reveals the real reason GHK Lall is so obsessed with Jagdeo. You must go back to the months before the March 2, 2020 elections. Days before the vote, GHK Lall came awfully close to calling Granger a God.

Here he is in his own words: “I believe that the coalition [APNU-AFC] intends to deliver on some — some — of the promises made by its leader. If I am wrong about the man [i.e., Granger], then this society is doomed. I take this stand for the man [Granger] (hence my “X”) because I sense that the man [Granger] himself stands for something different, comrades notwithstanding, lack of flair and fury and fullness of self notwithstanding. I detect that he stands for God, family, and country; and if a man does not have those things, then for what does he exist? Unlike opponents, and rather ironically, the man [Granger] from the PNC does not have the dark ambitions, the incomparable viciousness and vindictiveness present elsewhere” (Guyana Chronicle, 2/27/2020).

Within days of this pontification, Granger, and his military team (called advisers) set about to defy the electoral voice of the people, as well as the voice of the international community that came to the rescue.

Dr. Irfaan Ali and Bharrat Jagdeo defeated Granger, and Lall’s local Pope was defrocked. Now GHK is left forlorn, fearful, and frightened. He is so afraid that he sees working families receiving $40,000 for part-time work as a grave threat. Go, tell it to the mountain!

Sincerely,

Dr. Randolph Persaud