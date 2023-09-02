Deosaran (84 not out) spurs Leguan Warriors to lop-sided victory

Already assured of the T-20 Regular season and T-15 titles, Leguan Warriors added the B Division T-10 crown to their collection, following a lop-sided 84-run victory over opponents, Ramblers, at the Ellesmere ground, Scarborough, Ontario, last Sunday in the Ontario Softball Cricket League (OSCL)-organised tournament.

Led by a boundary-studded unbeaten 84 from former Guyana Youth player, Krishna Deosaran, who slammed three fours and nine sixes off a mere 36 balls, Leguan Warriors reached a challenging 125 for one in their allotted 10 overs. In reply, Ramblers could only manage a paltry 41 for six when their overs expired.

The left-handed opener dominated a first-wicket stand of 69 with Simon Persaud (15) and a further unbeaten 56 for the second with Sheik Parsram (11 not out). Monty Dass took the lone wicket to fall, conceding 25 runs in his two overs.

Ramblers were never up to the task and surrendered meekly with Dass (13) being the only player to reach double figures. Parsram finished with the impressive figures of three for 10 from two overs while there was one wicket apiece for Javed Gaznabie, Manbahal Doodnauth and Rajin Singh.

Both teams were awarded trophies, compliments of sponsors,, Norman Sue Bakery, while the respective Most-Valuable-Player awards went to Deosaran of Leguan Warriors and Mokeem Sattaur of Ramblers.

Both the A and B Division tournaments were played in honour of the late Vish Jadunauth, who served with distinction as an executive member of the OSCL.

Meanwhile, Leguan Warriors are firm favourites to cart off the B Division T-20 Playoff title when the final takes place at the same venue on Sunday, September 10. They will be aiming to complete a clean sweep of all the titles, thereby ending their B Division stint on a resounding note. They are set to compete in the A Division in 2024.