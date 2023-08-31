Mr. Norton has a lot of work to do in order to make an impact

Dear Editor,

“I WOULD not shake hands with those who oppress my people!” This was a prophetic response to a question posed by Dr Dhanpaul Narine to Opposition Leader, Mr. Aubrey Norton on Thursday August 24, 2023 at a Town Hall meeting in Little Guyana (pseudonym for Greater Richmond Hill, Queens, New York City).

Except for about 25 residents who carried protest placards outside the building, Guyanese residents went about their business as usual. The thought that the Guyana Parliamentary Opposition Leader would visit Little Guyana at 6:30 pm to provide an update on Guyana’s political situation was never an attraction.

Nevertheless, some residents’ feelings were captured in the display of placards outside the Starlite Pavilion Hall, where the meeting was held. A sample of placards read: “Guyana need builders not dividers;” “Still waiting for the 2020 SoPs;” and “election fraudsters.”

Under a dark overcast cloud with intermittent light showers, which was not enough to dull their enthusiasm, a group of “One Guyana” supporters ensured that Mr. Norton, who was making his first public appearance in Little Guyana, received a frosty reception.

The meeting was to provide the APNU leader with the opportunity to reach out to Guyanese who do not ordinarily support his party. He also wanted to discard the notion that he is a one-ethnic group party leader.

It is by reaching out to all ethnic groups and advocating national unity that one becomes a national leader.

Despite much of their support is from Indo-Guyanese, the PPP/C says that it has enough significant support from the other ethnic groups to justify it as a multi-ethnic party. They cite the results of LGE 2023 as evidence to support this multi-ethnic party’s claim.

Mr. Norton understands that this is a path that he must travel to enhance his chance of leading his party to electoral victory.

The small crowd of about 60, comprising mostly of Mr. Norton’s party supporters who do not reside in Little Guyana, listened carefully as he stated that he is fully committed to equity and equality of opportunity.

He blames the PPP/C government for race and political discrimination; corruption; questioned the 250,000 school children grants; expressed uneasiness about public safety with increase in crime; lamented the inadequate old age pension payments; and accused the PPP/C government of not doing enough for farmers in regions Seven, Eight, and Nine. How the PPP/C’s performance in office compares with the APNU+AFC’s was avoided. A member of the audience asked him to produce evidence to back up his allegations. He did not.

Mr. Norton advocated for two meals per day for each school child. He argued for an increase in wages for public service workers and rejects the government’s excuse that it would lead to inflation. He calls for a national transportation system, but he did not provide details. He insists on biometric screening of voters at the 2025 national and regional elections. “If this is not done, the results could be rejected.” (Demerara Waves: 8/24/23).

There was a lively exchange between Mr. Norton and prominent Community Leader Dr Dhanpaul Narine, who observed: “It was clear that the Brooklynites (at the meeting) did not know a great deal of what the government is doing to develop Guyana. They are bombarded with anti-government information. I explained to them about the housing policies of the government, the cash grants, the progress in education, and the tax cuts, but they remain unconvinced.”

When asked if “his party is anti-Indian,” he denied that and introduced Riaz Roopnarine (at the head table) who is a member of his party.” Probing further, Mr. Norton was asked if the PPP/C won the 2020 elections and why he refers to them as an installed government.

“If this is so, then how come you, Mr. Norton, is the legitimate leader of the opposition? Which constitution are you working with? “Mr. Norton said there were electoral irregularities in 2020. Dr Dhanpaul then asked him: “Why don’t you shake the hands of the President, and let’s move on?” He replied that he does not shake the hands of those that oppress his people.

Throughout the meeting, although it was his supporters who constituted 80 per cent of the audience, he appeared too mechanical and uncharismatic. In politics, image could be more important than message.

If Mr. Norton is going to make any impact on Little Guyana, he must produce evidence to back up his allegations, do some damage control, work on boosting his image, and provide alternative policy options, where practicable. Although he had no convert from Little Guyana, he must be given credit for coming there and sharing his thoughts and position in a PPP/C stronghold.

Yours respectfully,

Dr. Tara Singh