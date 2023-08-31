– President Ali says the Opposition leader’s attitude will not hinder his work

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali has made it clear that he will continue to fulfil his constitutional mandate and obligations to citizens including those in the opposition despite the APNU’s Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton’s refusal to co-operate with the government.

“As President of Guyana, I have responsibility for the people of Guyana. Including the leader of the opposition and I take responsibility for all the people in Guyana including the leader of the opposition very seriously,” the Head of State said on Wednesday at the sidelines of an event.

“I will continue to fulfil my mandate as is expected of me in line with the Constitution and rule of law,” the President added.

In fact, the President revealed that standing members of the opposition have engaged him on several occasions, however, the party’s leader has refused to meet with him to discuss matters of national development.

“The leader of the opposition’s attitude and his demeanour towards me would not in any shape or form influence my attitude towards the people of Guyana … every time we try to engage, every time we try to reach out. Engagement is not in the public domain. Engagement is about building relationships. Engagement is about nurturing relationships. Engagement is about building trust.”

He referenced several times in the past when Norton refused to shake his hands and acknowledge him on public occasions.

The President said himself and the previous Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon, would engage in discussions.

Further questioned by the reporters, if he will facilitate an engagement, President Ali referenced the legal hurdles his government have encountered, alluding to the opposition’s attempt to halt consultations.

“Engagement is not a public spectacle,” the President said.

Key among the disputes is the delay in appointing a substantive Chancellor and Chief Justice. Norton, who assumed the role of Opposition Leader in April 2022, expressed willingness to meet on this issue.

However, the lack of progress led Opposition Member of Parliament, Vinceroy Jordan to file a case challenging the perceived delay.

Justice Damone Younge ruled that both the President and the Leader of the Opposition bear the responsibility of reaching an agreement on appointments.

Although the Constitution does not impose a specific timeline for consultations, Justice Younge emphasised the importance of acting swiftly.

Norton has been criticised for the opposition’s refusal to engage in other constitutionally mandated consultations. The appointment of crucial positions such as Police Commissioner and the Police Service Commission (PSC) were met with the opposition’s inaction.

Additionally, the opposition’s failure to contribute meaningfully to important legislative amendments, including the Representation of the People Act (RoPA) and the new Production Sharing Agreement (PSA), has raised concerns about their commitment to the well-being of Guyanese citizens.

President Ali, determined to uphold his responsibilities despite the ongoing disputes, proceeded with the appointment of constitutional commissions despite Norton’s legal threats.

The Opposition took legal action to challenge the appointments of the PSC, Clifton Hicken, and the Natural Resource Fund Bill.

However, these legal challenges were ultimately dismissed by the courts, validating President Ali’s actions as lawful and within his rights as the Head of State.