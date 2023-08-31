Community integration a critical part of hinterland development drive

PM Phillips says special attention being given to technological, energy divides

PRIME Minister Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips highlighted the government’s commitment to integrated community development, bridging the technological and energy divides and improving access to critical government services throughout Guyana.

He made these remarks on Tuesday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on the second day of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference.

“Everything that we’re talking about now that falls under the Office of the Prime Minister, is geared towards integrating your community that is located mainly in the hinterland with all that is happening on the coastline.”

He highlighted the critical role that both the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) and the National Data Management Authority (NDMA) play in reaching the country’s goals, specifically ensuring that every Amerindian village has electricity and access to the internet.

According to the Prime Minister, there have already been notable successes, including 120 locations that the NDMA has equipped to provide free Wi-Fi. He noted, too, that the government will address challenges wherever they exist.

“We are committed to working through all the challenges to ensure that 100% connectivity is achieved to ensure that wherever you’re located, you have some form of renewable energy project to change the way people live,” he said.

In addressing the pressing need for sufficient bandwidth in some areas, the Prime Minister reassured attendees that appropriate solutions are being sought, adding that the government is “working with some providers to increase the bandwidth for you.”

So far, 120 ICT connectivity hubs have been completed, with 80 more scheduled for completion by the end of the first quarter of 2024. According to the Prime Minister, who holds responsibility for the sector, the 120 ICT hubs have not yet been outfitted to provide internet access, but gave the assurance that the government is working towards having the requisite funds allocated to have it done.

To further bridge the energy divide, the government has invested US$7.2m, or about G$1.5b, to purchase 30,000 household solar systems. He said, “Our focus right now is on completing [the distribution] in Regions One and Nine.”

Touching on the role of women in management of the hubs and the solar systems, Prime Minister Phillips explained that training will be done with communities and extended an invitation for more women to participate.

“We want to encourage more of our women folk to come forward and receive the training so you can be part and parcel of the development that is taking place in your community.”

Several heads of agencies that fall under the purview of the Office of the Prime Minister, including the National Data Management Authority, ICT Access and eServices project for Hinterland, Poor and Remote Communities and the Guyana Energy Agency, were in attendance.