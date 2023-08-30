News Archives
Republic Bank GCB Nat U-23 Club 50-Over cricket Albion, Blairmont clash in Berbice final
sports

Albion Community Centre and Blairmont Blazers have booked their place in the final of the Berbice leg of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Republic Bank National U-23 Club tournament 50 overs tournament with comfortable victories in the semi-finals.

Albion defeated Skeldon Estate Community Centre by five wickets.
Skeldon was bowled out for 54 in 16.1 overs with Sarwan Chaitnarine leading the way with 28.

Afraz Budhoo bagged 6-6 off 5 overs for Albion who finished on 58-5 as Orin Boyce took 4-7.
In the other Semi-final, Blazers beat West Berbice Achievers by 10 wickets.
Achievers were bowled out for 89 in 25.5 overs with no batter passing 15.

National players Nigel Deodat (5-21) and Seon Glasgow (3-30), along with Hemchan Ragbeer 2-4, were the chief destroyers.
The Blazers, in reply, raced to 90-0 from 11.4 overs, led by Farouk Subhan (59*) and Suraj Bissoondyal (16*).
Lusignan beat Better Hope by 202 runs.

After Anil Singh (51) and Chanderpaul Ramraj (59) led the charge as Lusignan piled up 269-9 in 45 overs despite a spirited performance from Josh Behari, who grabbed 5-57 for Better Hope.
In response, Better Hope were dismissed for 67 in 23 overs with Brandon Jordan top scoring with (17) and Moin Persaud scoring 15.
Ramraj returned to bag 3-14 as Neeran Bani was the leading bowler for Lusignan with 4-14.

