PM Phillips takes part in ‘tying of the rakhi’

PRIME Minister Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips ushered in the Hindu ceremony of Raksha Bandhan with representatives from the Indian High Commission in Guyana and the Brahma Kumaris Yoga Centre.

According to a release, on separate occasions at his office he took part in the traditional “tying of the rakhi,” which is an amulet or a good-luck charm that is ceremoniously tied to the wrist of a male by a female. It signifies a strong sibling bond and special blessings.

The Prime Minister first took part in the annual rite with representatives of Brahma Kumaris, Sister Elizabeth Mahadeo and several members of the centre.

Director of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC), Shri Rudra Jayanta Bhagwati and representatives of the High Commission of India subsequently joined the Prime Minister for a similar observance.

Raksha Bandhan will be officially observed today, August 30, 2023.