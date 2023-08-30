News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
PM Phillips takes part in ‘tying of the rakhi’
Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips having a rakhi tied on his hand in observance of Raksha Bandhan
Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips having a rakhi tied on his hand in observance of Raksha Bandhan

PRIME Minister Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips ushered in the Hindu ceremony of Raksha Bandhan with representatives from the Indian High Commission in Guyana and the Brahma Kumaris Yoga Centre.

According to a release, on separate occasions at his office he took part in the traditional “tying of the rakhi,” which is an amulet or a good-luck charm that is ceremoniously tied to the wrist of a male by a female. It signifies a strong sibling bond and special blessings.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips with representatives from the Indian High Commission in Guyana and the Brahma Kumaris Yoga Centre

The Prime Minister first took part in the annual rite with representatives of Brahma Kumaris, Sister Elizabeth Mahadeo and several members of the centre.

Director of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC), Shri Rudra Jayanta Bhagwati and representatives of the High Commission of India subsequently joined the Prime Minister for a similar observance.

Raksha Bandhan will be officially observed today, August 30, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.