Guyana rakes in silver medals at Trinidad series

Akili Haynes and Priyanna Ramdhani picked up a Silver Medal in Mixed Doubles at the Trinidad International Series 2023.

Priyanna also won Silver in the Women’s Doubles with Monyata Riviera (Barbados).

The tournament which started on August 23, 2023 was attended by a two-member team of Priyanna Ramdhani and Akili Haynes, who competed in the Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Mixed Doubles and Women’s Doubles Categories.

This tournament attracted players from around the world who are seeking to qualify for Olympics 2024.

The Guyana Badminton Association is very pleased and happy with these results and thanks the Guyana Olympic Association in helping to make this tournament possible.