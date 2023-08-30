Carnival Style Domino Competition set for September 8

The Government Office Assistants Promotion Committee will host a ‘Good Old Day Carnival Style’ domino competition on September 8.

The domino tournament is catering for all Ministries and Government agencies, while cash incentives along with trophies will be at stake on Friday 8th and Saturday 9th September, 2023.

Teams will be in action at the Ministry of Agriculture Canteen, Regent Street, Bourda from 4:30 pm on Friday and from 11:00am on Saturday. Cash prices: first $80,000, second price $60,000 and third price $30,000 along with trophies.

The event’s Co-ordinator, James ‘Uprising’ Lewis, can be contacted on 688-0073 for more information.

Team registration closes on Monday, September 4, 2023.