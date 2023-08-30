Businessman held for Bartica murder released on $1M station bail

pending further investigations

FOLLOWING advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), a 34-year-old businessman who is suspected of murdering a man at Bartica, was released on $1 million station bail pending further investigations.

According to the police, the suspect who lives at Second Avenue, Bartica, Region Seven, was released on Saturday.

He was arrested following the murder of 40-year-old Mark Braithwaite of Four Miles Housing Scheme, Bartica, which occurred on August 23 at a Blast Gaming Centre at Second Avenue, Bartica.

Reports are that the 40-year-old was a customer at the gaming centre, owned and operated by a 63-year-old businessman, who is the suspect’s father.

On the day in question, the suspect was left in charge of the gaming centre while Braithwaite, a regular customer, was playing at one of the slot machines.

The suspect and Braithwaite had a misunderstanding over alcohol being spilled on the countertop, and, during the argument, the suspect scolded Braithwaite for what he had done.

Braithwaite reportedly then armed himself with several glass bottles that were nearby and began hurling them at the suspect, who was in the bar behind the counter.

The suspect later armed himself with a hammer and followed Braithwaite, who at the time had made his way to the front of the gaming centre. There, the suspect dealt the victim several blows to his head and face.

Braithwaite fell to the ground and remained motionless. He was taken to the Bartica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

The body was examined and wounds were observed on the right side of the jaw, above the right eye and the forehead.