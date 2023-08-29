New NA mayor willing to work with all stakeholders

wants to enhance lives of residents through community-based initiatives

NEWLY elected Mayor of the New Amsterdam Town Council, Wainwright McIntosh, is willing to work with every stakeholder, including central government, to develop communities and enhance the lives of all citizens.

He recently told the Guyana Chronicle, during an exclusive interview, that his vision for the municipality is to work closely with all stakeholders, be it the members of the business community, residents, central government, representatives of the various religions, and social grouping, for the good of the township and its people.

McIntosh related that his first duty as mayor is to serve the citizens and he sees himself as a man on the ground instead of a mayor who locks himself away in his office. He emphasised that he also has an open-door policy.

“I will be known as the mayor who is out there, on the ground, with the people because the real mayor is the people and I am willing to work along with private, public and other agencies to foster development.

McIntosh reasoned that he is the voice of the citizens and solutions will be in sight for all issues facing residents.

He added that as mayor he will be continuing the campaign against the indiscriminate dumping of garbage and his vision for the town is for it to be clean. As such, he is working with both residents and communities to ensure that the council heightens its collection of garbage and solid waste.

McIntosh stated that his focus will also be on the upgrade of the drainage and irrigation network and, in that regard, the council had begun to desilt the Pitt Street drains which are filled with builder’s waste, silt and plastics.

He reported that the desilting exercise started a week ago and he is urging builders to dispose of their waste in a better manner instead of throwing it in the drains.

The mayor noted that the desilting exercise was part of efforts to reclaim the drainage network in central New Amsterdam and reduce flooding.

McIntosh told the Guyana Chronicle that the Mayor and Town Council of New Amsterdam will also be engaging business owners. He reported that the creation of jobs was high on the council’s agenda and engaging business owners will create jobs for the unemployed.

Additionally, social programmes will be implemented for young people and pensioners.

The mayor told the Guyana Chronicle that the council will continue with its monthly breakfast programme for pensioners at the post office in New Amsterdam.

He explained that the elders would leave their homes as early as 04:00 hours to line up for their pensions and would stay there way beyond the morning period.

“It is our way of honouring our elders for their contribution to society in their working years and it is something we look forward to, serving the people and we do a healthy breakfast, be it roti with curry, fruit bowl and sandwiches with a hot cup of coffee for the pensioners,” he said.

McIntosh added that this programme falls under the Social Development Committee of the Mayor and Town Council of New Amsterdam and was started five years ago.

The mayor related that the breakfast initiative caters for 200 pensioners and is funded by the town council and sponsors.

FOCUSING ON YOUTHS

Meanwhile, the Mayor and Town Council of New Amsterdam will be rolling out several youth-friendly programmes in sports disciplines such as football. The Mayor’s Cup competition is high on the agenda and will be finalised by the council during one of its upcoming meetings.

McIntosh disclosed that they will also be rewarding the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) top performers.

He used the opportunity to encourage learners to focus on their academic goals.

According to the mayor, the council is also accommodating work study students to help get them ready for the world of work.

The newly-elected mayor told this publication that the council was also looking at the capacity building of employees in all the departments. He added that the aim is to empower workers to be professionals and to provide exceptional and efficient service to the public.

“Our intention is to equip all staffers to execute their duties in a swift and professional way so customers will have a rich customer experience,” McIntosh said.

Mayor McIntosh heads a council of 14 members along with the deputy mayor. The People’s Progressive Party has six serving members while A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) has eight.

“I remain optimistic and I am willing to collaborate and work with all members of the town council to enhance the lives of the citizens of the seven constituencies that fall under the Mayor and Town Council of New Amsterdam,” McIntosh said.

He extended his gratitude to those who voted in June 12 Local Government Elections (LGEs).

Noting that their voices were certainly heard, he said that he competed against two other persons for the #5 Constituency and won.

McIntosh stated that he felt a deep sense of pride because he was tasked with the responsibility of representing the citizens and he will do what it takes to enhance their lives.

“To be a servant of the people is the greatest task I have to fulfill and I feel really honoured and I will ensure people benefit from the services needed and I will execute my duties to the best of my ability because I have the support of the citizens,” he said.

WHO IS MAYOR WAINWIGHT MCINTOSH?

Mayor McIntosh came from humble beginnings and is a resident of New Amsterdam, Berbice. He served as deputy mayor under Mayor Winifred Heywood.

He sent two decades in the noble teaching profession following his training at both Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) and the University of Guyana (UG).

McIntosh served as head teacher at Plegt Anker and Lochaber Primary Schools and, as an administrator, he significantly raised the standard of those learning institutions through team work.

He was later promoted as Education Officer for Mahaica-Berbice and was instrumental in establishing the first Special Needs Classroom at #8 Primary School. He championed the cause for special needs and pupils with disabilities.

McIntosh is a firm believer in inclusivity and thinks that children with special needs have a place in the school system despite their physical and mental challenges.

McIntosh is a product of the Ministry of Education’s Cadet Programme and the ministry’s Management Certificate Programme. He also served as Literacy Supervisor.

The mayor is a Rotarian and is the serving Vice President of the New Amsterdam Rotary Club. He is a staunch humanitarian who is passionate about serving people and lives by his personal motto, “service before self.”

McIntosh wears many hats. He is the Secretary of the New Amsterdam Station Management Committee and Treasurer of the Regional Road Safety Committee. He is also part of many other organisations.

The Mayor of New Amsterdam Town Council is also an entrepreneur and is the owner of Easy Shopping Enterprise, a mini mart/stationery store in the township.

The mayor’s favourite quote is from Frederick Douglas which says, “It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men,” and in keeping with this, he adopts a positive outlook in everything he does.