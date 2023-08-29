Chase-Green calls for former Mayor Narine to face consequences for ‘incompetence’

says his decisions landed City Council in a ‘pit filled with challenges’

PEOPLE’S Progressive Party (PPP) Councillor, Patricia Chase-Green, has said that the former Georgetown Mayor, Ubraj Narine, should face the necessary consequences for “misleading the council” and encouraging the execution of breached contracts.

Chase-Green, during City Hall’s statutory meeting on Monday, urged fellow councillors to stop aiding in “building castles in the sky,” and put their foot down on those who have failed to carry out their prescribed duties.

She said the issue is a product of Narine’s “incompetence,” and his decisions have landed the council in a pit filled with challenges.

“Mr. Narine must be sanctioned for his incompetence and misleading this council,” Green said to resounding cheers of acknowledgement from both the PPP and APNU Councillors.

“I have had too much experience in this council with this nonsense with Mr. Narine. Mr. Narine was the chief adviser here,” she said, adding that the former mayor had asked her to pardon those who breached their contracts.

However, the PPP Councillor said that she stood by her word regardless of the situation because a legal contract should be honoured.

According to the Town Clerk, Candace Nelson, the previous council had agreed that the organisation’s 2022 subvention should be used to purchase two garbage compactors, valued at $20 million, and a hauler truck.

Following a tender, which was won by F&H Computer and General Merchandise, Nelson said that half of the cost for the two garbage compactors was paid and it was agreed that the remainder will be completed upon delivery.

It was said that the solid-waste compactors were delivered late and moreover, the specifications were different than what was originally agreed upon. Among several issues; the compactors possessed a higher voltage than what was stated in the contract.

Deeming the two defective compactors as “white elephants,” Green said that the company should face the necessary consequences for their actions even though they agreed to rectify the issue concerning voltage, at their own expense.

“My decision is no. Send it [compactors] back. Send back we money,” she boldly said.

Meanwhile, while stressing that the money being spent is finance received from central government, current Georgetown Mayor, Alfred Mentore, said that this issue is pushing the narrative that City Hall is always finding itself in complicated legal situations, especially involving finance.

Furthermore, the town clerk read a letter sent by the Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud, granting the council permission to retain the balance of $20 million from City Hall’s 2022 subvention for the purpose of ensuring the successful completion of the projects outlined in that year’s subvention programme.

According to the minister said: “The request to retain the balance is hereby granted… As for the established guidelines and procedures, there must be no deviation for the said expenditure for any other purposes…”