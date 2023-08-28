Housing Ministry to launch single-window system soon

GUYANESE looking to conduct business in the housing and construction industries will soon be able to do so hassle-free as the Ministry of Housing and Water will, next month, launch its single-window system.

This was revealed by subject minister, Collin Croal, at Thursday’s launch of the 2023 Building Expo at the National Stadium, Providence where he said the operation oversight committee will also be established.

“This platform is critical to making the sector more efficient and will contribute greatly to the improvement of doing business,” Croal said.

The system gives Guyanese the opportunity to access the relevant information they need from any part of the country.

“The single-window platform will provide a single-entry point for submission, processing and approval for all your planning and development applications. These applications and other documents can be submitted from anywhere in the world once the platform is fully implemented.”

“This intervention will significantly reduce the tedium that obtain in a process that is costly, frustrating, inefficient and outdated and will reap tremendous dividends for users. The housing sector is changing. Demand is outpacing supply and we recognize that we must work even faster,” he added.

Just before the Planning and Development Single-Window System Bill was passed, Croal told the National Assembly that the amendments preceded the conclusion of deliberations on the bill and took into consideration Guyana’s changing dynamics in terms of electronic payments.

The bill aims to ease the burdensome planning process by introducing a single-window electronic processing system.

This system will enhance business efficiency, particularly in the housing and construction industries, which have been experiencing significant growth.

The legislation now includes provisions for the establishment of a Planning Oversight Committee, which will centralise functions related to land-use preparation and development. It also aims to define the committee’s responsibilities and associated matters.

Several agencies will become part of the single window. They include Central Board of Health, the Ministry of Public Works, River and Defence Board, Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission, the Environmental Protection Agency, Guyana Fire Service, Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, National Trust of Guyana, Guyana Office for Investment, Deeds registry, Guyana Water Incorporated, all Neighbourhood Democratic Councils and the local authorities, inclusive of the municipalities, among other agencies.

The implementation of the single-window system forms part of the government’s efforts to create a business-friendly environment, and improve the ease of doing business, through an electronic portal that allows investors to submit planning and building permits, and check the status of the permits from anywhere in the world.