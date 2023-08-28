Close to 2,000 house lots, 600 land titles distributed at Building Expo – Minister Rodrigues

AS government continues to focus heavily on making every Guyanese a homeowner, close to 2,000 house lots were distributed during the four-day Building Expo, which came to an end on Sunday.

This is according to Minister of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues, who also informed this publication that 600 persons received their land titles during the event.

The minister told the Guyana Chronicle that the successful staging of the ‘expo’ had a good impact on the housing ministry’s goals and initiatives.

“Close to 2,000 house lots were set aside; the first day we did 931, and a similar amount on Day Two. And we distributed 600 titles,” she said.

According to Minister Rodrigues, more activities like the ‘Dream Realised’ initiative will be done in order to reach the 10,000-house lot allocation target that the ministry has set for this year.

“We have another major ‘Dream Realised’ initiative we will have to do to complete our 10,000 target,” she said.

This year’s Building Expo was held under the theme, “Building For All: One Guyana, Many Opportunities”.

It provided a space for a wide variety of businesses to showcase their goods and services to the public.

Many of those businesses in attendance were interested in the ministry’s replica of the various roads and highways that it plans to construct throughout Guyana.

Also drawing attention were the turnkey homes that were on display.

Meanwhile, the owners of many of the small businesses said the ‘expo’ gave them an opportunity to showcase their products, which were widely received by the public.