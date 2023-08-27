West Indies U19 Thorne is latest beneficiary of cricket donation

West Indies under-19 fast bowling all-rounder, Isaiah Thorne received one pair of cricket shoes through the cricket gear donation initiative ‘project cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana.’

The pair of shoes was donated by former Berbice junior wicket keeper/batsman, Ishwar Singh, the brother of former West Indies youth player Gajanand Singh, who also represented Guyana at the senior level and currently donning USA colors.

Isaiah, regarded as one of the fastest young bowlers in the Caribbean, was recently selected for the West Indies Under-19 team in preparation for the next Youth World Cup.

At a simple ceremony held recently, the Rose Hall Community Centre Cricket Club player was thankful for the token.

Singh, in response, said that he was impressed with this initiative and the progress of young Isaiah and will continue to give back to cricket in Guyana.

Total cricket-related items received/purchased so far: $370,000 in cash, thirteen colored cricket uniforms, two trophies, seventeen pairs of cricket boots, thirty-one pairs of batting pads, thirty-two cricket bats, twenty-nine pairs of batting gloves, twenty-three thigh pads, three pairs of wicket-keeping pads, five arm guards, two boxes, ten cricket bags, six bat rubbers, six helmets and one softball cricket bat. In addition to the above, $600,000 worth in gear was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicket keeper/batsman. All cash collected is being used to purchase cricket gear requested and not available at the time.