IN a significant stride towards enhancing access to justice and upholding the rule of law, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government has recently embarked on a commendable initiative to open more courts across the country.

This decision, rooted in the principles of fairness, equity, and efficiency, holds profound implications for our nation, heralding a new era of legal empowerment for all citizens.

The opening of more courts nationwide is a testament to the government’s commitment to ensure that justice is not just a privilege for the few, but a fundamental right for all.

This year alone, the judiciary received some $4 billion in the 2023 budget to construct and maintain the courts at Timehri, Friendship, Cove and John, Mahaicony, Anna Regina, and Parfaite Harmonie.

By decentralising the judicial system and making it more accessible to the citizens, the PPP/C government is addressing a long-standing issue that has plagued our nation – the lack of timely and convenient access to justice.

One of the immediate benefits of this initiative is the reduction of case backlog. Over the years, our courts have been burdened with an overwhelming number of cases, leading to inordinate delays in the administration of justice.

This backlog not only undermines public trust in the legal system but also perpetuates injustices. By opening more courts, the government is taking a proactive step towards expediting trials, ensuring that cases are heard and resolved in a timelier manner.

Moreover, the geographical expansion of the judiciary means that people living in remote or underserved areas will no longer face the daunting prospect of traveling long distances to access legal services.

This is a boon for rural communities, where access to justice has often been hampered by distance and cost. It fosters a sense of inclusivity and makes legal recourse more equitable for all citizens.

Furthermore, the move to open more courts is expected to create job opportunities in various regions, bolstering local economies and contributing to the government’s broader agenda of economic development.

These courts will not only require legal professionals, but also support staff and infrastructure, thereby generating employment opportunities and boosting local businesses.

Critics may argue that the expansion of the judiciary will come at a high cost to the government. However, the cost of not addressing the glaring deficiencies in our legal system would be far greater in terms of public dissatisfaction, loss of faith in the justice system, and the perpetuation of social inequalities.

Investment in the judicial system is an investment in the social fabric of our nation, and it is one that will pay dividends in terms of a fairer and more just society.

Additionally, opening more courts can also foster a culture of legal literacy among our citizens. When courts are closer to the people, they become more visible and approachable. This can encourage citizens to be more aware of their legal rights and responsibilities, and in turn, lead to a more informed and engaged citizenry.

In conclusion, the PPP/C government’s decision to open more courts across the country is a laudable and forward-thinking move. It represents a crucial step towards building a more just and equitable society, where access to justice is not a luxury but a fundamental right.

By reducing case backlogs, improving access to legal services, creating employment opportunities, and promoting legal literacy, this initiative will undoubtedly have a positive and lasting impact on our nation. It is a beacon of hope that guides us toward a brighter and fairer future for all Guyanese citizens.