Guyanese, especially Berbicians, must stop listening to the Opposition

Dear Editor,

Over the past few weeks we have seen some unwarranted and unnecessary protests happening in Berbice, and the opposition claims that it has nothing to do with it.

But last week it was clearly shown that an opposition RDC councillor in Region Six was at the centre of the sugar protest and it is also said that the said councillor for PNC is going into other villages in Region Six spreading false information.

It is my firm belief that the councillor is going into mostly the Indian areas in Region Six to tell those people that the government is doing more for communities that are not dominated by Indians and is leaving their villages to suffer.

I also believe that the very man is using the PNC tactics to brainwash some of the people who the government is giving contracts and jobs to. And, therefore, the persons will tend to believe.

It is known that under the previous PNC government (2015-2025) Guyanese were afraid to protest, although those actions were necessary in many cases.

Today, many are organising and leading unwanted or uncalled for protests against this government but couldn’t do it when things were worse off under PNC.

Thousands of sugar workers were sent packing; estates were closed; livestock and grants were given mostly to PNC supporters; land rates and taxes were raised; and taxes were put on agricultural equipment and other things in this sector.

Further, the police and the army had no major increase in salaries and benefits; the education cash grant was taken away; roads and streets were not improved; the APNU+AFC guys and gals took a raise of pay; infrastructural development was at its lowest; and the famous signing bonus was missing,

Rice farmers had to suffer low payment for their paddy; cash crop framers were put out of their livelihoods; state lands were given to family and friends; contracts were awarded and handed out to PNC supporters; drainage and irrigation wasn’t taken care of, and agriculture was at the bottom of their agenda.

Additionally, corruption was rampant; tourism was going downwards; sports was dying; social services were little to nothing; health care was dropping; leases in the natural resources sector were given to family and friends; and regional administration employees had to be branded PNC to maintain their jobs.

Racism was top of their game and I can go on and on as to what happened under the previous PNC government.

Those very people who are organising the unwarranted and uncalled for protests could not have done so back then when all those issues we were pervasive; they were afraid to open their mouths and speak against PNC.

Today, in less than four years, we all are seeing vast development under this President, Dr. Irfaan Ali-led Peoples Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government, but yet we want all to be done in one day.

Rome wasn’t built in a day and Guyana cannot be developed in a short time. The PNC ran down this country, and we are now getting back on our feet easy by easy.

I call on those very ones that are organising the unwarranted and uncalled for protests to look back at the period of 2015 to 2020, and ask themselves what was the state of their community infrastructures, etc….

Look back during those years and take time to reflect on the hardships you used to endure under the PNC government and the racism that was playing out.

Today, in almost every village, works are happening no matter of race, religion, status, political affiliation, etc….

Instead of listening and joining the opposition to stage those unwanted and uncalled for protest, use your energy to put forward ideas to those in authority as to how to better your communities and livelihoods.

Let’s all work together for a better Guyana as we are all “One Guyana”.

Best regards,

Abel Seetaram