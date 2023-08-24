News Archives
Guyana scores bronze at CAREBACO Junior tournament
Gianna Ramnarine
Gianna Ramnarine

The CAREBACO Junior tournament came to an end last Sunday at the National Racquet Centre in Trinidad with Gianna Ramnarine securing bronze in the Girls Under 13 Singles.

It was a tough outing for the rest of the athletes as it was their first tournament outside of Guyana.
However, they were enthusiastic and looks forward to attending more international tournament for the exposure, competitiveness and of course a chance to medal.

The Guyana Badminton Association would like to especially thank the parents who made this trip possible, some of the sponsors – MACORP and GUYOIL — Devendra Persaud, Jason Stephney and the Coaches Priyanna Ramdhani and Akili Haynes who will now be competing in the Trinidad and Tobago International in the Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Doubles and Mixed Doubles Categories.

The competition started yesterday.

Staff Reporter

