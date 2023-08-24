Factory Road, Enterprise to undergo $85M rehabilitation

FACTORY Road, in Enterprise, East Coast Demerara is set to undergo a rehabilitation that will cost $85 million to produce a six-inch-thick concrete thoroughfare.

The project, which will commence shortly, is as a direct result of a commitment made by Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo during a community engagement one month prior.

During the simple contract signing ceremony in the village on Wednesday, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar said, “We walked all the streets in Enterprise; we collected the ones that are bad, and we made sure we sent back the team. So, this area, Foulis, Coldigen has seen a significant amount of work in these communities. Over 35 roads in this small period within one month.”

The road measuring 700 metres by 4.2 metres will be rehabilitated in asphaltic concrete to withstand heavy-duty traffic. The project was divided into two parts to facilitate faster completion before the expected October rainy season.

Permanent Secretary Vladim Persaud said a Blank Bill of Quantity will be issued to the NDC to increase monitoring of the Factory Road project.

An alternative route will be utilised to receive materials. The contractors are R&B Investment, and JS Engineering and Supplies.

The Minister cited their good track record and capability to effectively complete the project.

In addition, tenders have gone out to construct two culverts within the community.

Meanwhile, the Vice-President-led engagements have resulted in the rehabilitation of 20 roads in Foulis.

Similarly, 14 roads in Enterprise were completed within ten days, seeing some 2,000 tonnes of asphalt being laid.