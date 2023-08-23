A dedicated family man, anchor for successive PPP/C governments

Doc’ remembered for many important, pioneering roles in developing modern-day governance

By Vanessa Narine

DR. Roger Fobes McDonald Luncheon was the anchor of successive PPP/C governments, serving six presidents, and was the architect of Guyana’s modern-day governance – focused on the big picture of national development, while managing to maintain his humanity in the way he engaged Guyanese, with respect above all else.

This was the succinct encapsulation of the life of the statesman, as iterated by long-time friend, comrade and colleague Executive Member of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Gail Teixeira, during the ceremony to celebrate his life at the Arthur Chung Conference Center (ACCC) on Tuesday (August 22, 2023) morning.

“Dr. Roger Luncheon was a man for all seasons – a brilliant mind with a huge heart, yet capable of shrewd decisions at critical times in our contemporary history. He blended the yin and yang of compassion and respect, of dignity and yet getting into the fray of things in politics, which were at times were painful; the yin and yang of the big picture and the small, human foibles and vulnerabilities of each one of us…in each stage of our history over our last 40-odd years, even when his body became too frail and he railed against these realties, he remained steadfast to his Party, the people of Guyana and the future. Today we are here to celebrate the life of Dr. Roger Luncheon and to give him a good send off,” she said.

Teixeira added, “We are given one life to live and to live it to the fullest…Roger was a national treasure. He used the life he was given for good, for democracy, for progress, for human rights – for, in simple terms, a better world, a better place, a safer place. He used every ounce of his living, of his breathing for good and for change, and to stand by his country. This was a man who walked in the corridors of power, not only in Guyana, but overseas…yet he never changed.

“…we are here to give our beloved friend, comrade, political leader, father, companion, brother, grandfather the best sendoff we can – who deserved this and much more…he loved nothing more but a crowd and so today we have given him a crowd of people who loved him, people who respected and people who admired him; whom he touched in many ways.”

LOYAL COMRADE

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Bharrat Jagdeo, in his tribute to Dr. Luncheon hailed him as “one of the best sons” of Guyana, adding that despite his challenges, Comrade Luncheon was always present. He said, “The People’s Progressive Party and our country have lost one of our best sons…his role in the PPP was that of a central figure in the growth and development of the People’s Progressive Party…despite his failing health, he saw it as important to be present for all our Party meetings where we discussed the future and development of our Party and country….here was someone who gave practically his whole life in service to this country.”

Referring to the political struggles that Dr. Luncheon was central to, he noted that platitudes to his service and action to honour his service across many spheres, which contributed significantly to national development, are different – as evidenced by the callousness of the PPP/C’s primary political opponent, the PNCR-led APNU+AFC Coalition following his passing. “Anyone who tries to destroy or taint Roger’s legacy, we in the PPP and I personally will defend that.”

Another key contribution in the political struggle, according to Jagdeo, was his use of his “unmatched intellect” in challenging the false narrative of the PPP being a racist political party.

“Roger Luncheon was one of the figures… who was an uncomfortable thorn in their…because of his unmatched intellect, they hated him. Many people hated him with a passion, I don’t think personally, but because he was so inconvenient to their narrative…because here was a black person, who wielded so much power in the PPP Government, as Cabinet Secretary and HPS and as Secretary to the Defence Board, power that probably only the President had more of. But a practical power…he was instrumental in bringing to the fore a fact-based rebuttal to their false narratives,” he said.

The PPP General Secretary added, “There was absolute trust in Dr Luncheon’s judgement from the political leadership of the party and in his commitment to the cause of this country…importantly too, Roger kept the PPP grounded and the moment the PPP becomes elitist we will have failed in the purpose of our formation…Roger Luncheon means a lot to us the in the Party and we will never be able to replace him,” the PPP General Secretary stressed.

On a personal note, Jagdeo noted that on becoming a Cabinet Minister in 1993, he “landed a seat next to Roger” for Cabinet meetings and was exposed to invaluable guidance. He said, “Roger was the best ally that a Minister of Finance, when I was Finance Minister, could have found, because he understood the challenges of the time….without him holding the reins tightly as Head of the President Secretariat and Secretariat to Cabinet Secretary, we would not have been able to make the progress we did…Roger should be a central figure not only when our political history is written, but also in our economic history.”

Speaking to his years as Head of State, Jagdeo said, “In the period he served as Head of the President Secretariat and Secretary to the Cabinet, more than half of the period was under my presidency and the truth is that many presidents relied on Roger.” He added, “…this country is richer; this country is wiser; this country is stronger because of Roger Luncheon, and I am proud to say that I worked with this gentleman and learned from this gentleman…I want to thank you, his family, for sharing Roger Luncheon with us. The PPP is poorer today with his loss.”

‘GOVERNMENTALIST’

Dr. Luncheon referred to himself as a ‘governmentalist’ and President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, stated that, quintessentially, “Roger was loyal and that is why every president under whom he served was honoured to work with him.” He added, “…Roger was a key figure in the team-orientation of successive PPP/C governments…if we are to take away Roger’s life, take the word, loyalty, it meant a lot to him.”

According to him, Dr. Luncheon, in public service, had a strong understanding of what Guyana’s future development required and demanded. “Dr. Luncheon wore many hats…Dr. Luncheon’s work ethic was the gold standard of public service,” he said, lauding the contributions he made in the decades of professional service.

Ali said, “Many young public servants were spotted and elevated because of what they demonstrated…many of them are here today. The State Planning Secretariat had at one time had the greatest transformation and produced the most permanent secretaries. So, he believed in young people, because Dr. Roger Luncheon had a strong understanding of what the future requires.”

On a note of personal reflection, Ali said, said, at a human level, Dr. Luncheon was respectful. “This indomitable spirit could not be defeated…he was special; he was unique; he was irreplaceable…today we lay him to rest with honours befitting a hero…today, in the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, he is recognized as being among the most illustrious sons it has ever borne,” he said.

The Head of State added, “He was a man for all seasons, a versatile individual with a soft, caring heart, and a gift for human kindness. Blessed with a brilliant intellect, he was a consummate professional dedicated to exceptional standards of public service. As a politician, he was a shrewd strategist, and a paragon of loyalty to his party and government.”

The Head of State announced that the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) building would be renamed in Dr. Luncheon’s honour to recognise his contribution.

“Roger Luncheon was no ordinary man…despite the high standing recognition and respect, which he acquired, Dr. Luncheon remained a regular man…he was un-swayed by the allure of affluence…he was a grassroots man…he emerged out of the womb of the working class and never left it. His decision to stay clear of the glamour wasn’t an act of isolation, it was a conscious choice he made to stand shoulder to shoulder with those whose life mirrored his working-class origins…the unquestionable influence and authority, which Dr. Luncheon wielded as Head of the Presidential Secretariat and Cabinet did not cause him to be pompous, swell-headed or pretentious; he was dedicated, and honoured the trust that was placed in him,” Ali declared.

He added, “Dr Luncheon’s death marks the end of an era of our government and party. He has been a constant staple in the PPP/C and its governance since 1992. His passing has left a void in our party’s leadership, a void in our government, and the public administration. I have lost a dear friend, a comrade, a confidante. So, too, did all the leaders and many here. He was more than a colleague to me. He was a mentor. I relied upon and trusted his wise and considerate counsel.”

DEDICATED FAMILY MAN

Dr. Luncheon’s children and siblings in tearful tributes lauded his qualities as father, grandfather, and brother. “Sleep in peace, rise in glory my father,” said his daughter, Tamika Luncheon in a heartfelt tribute.

Dr. Luncheon was also remembered by his other daughter, Thandi Luncheon, his son, Shaka Luncheon, his brothers, Frank, John and Rawle Christopher Luncheon, and Orin Lovell, his sisters, Audrey Hinds and Joan Archer, his niece, Crystal Charles, and friends who attended school and worked with him. Their tributes painted the image of Dr. Luncheon as a family man, who not only protected, but took care of those close to him.

FAREWELL

Former President, Donald Ramotar, former Prime Minister, Samuel Hinds, ministers of government, members of the opposition, and a number of Agency heads also attended the funeral service to pay their respects to the late Dr. Luncheon.

Notably, Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Omar Khan, and Police Commissioner (ag), Clifton Hicken, also paid tributes to Dr. Luncheon during the funeral service.

Commissioner Hicken said, “Through his passion, his unwavering commitment and efforts he left an indelible mark on our nation…he understood that authentic leadership required courage and a deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of the people he served…as we remember Dr. Luncheon, let us remember the lessons he taught us – he exemplified that progress is possible when we come together with a shared purpose; that unity can triumph over division….he provided invaluable guidance to the Guyana Police Force in implementing Standing Operating Procedures and more…the Guyana Police Force benefited immensely from the guidance and efforts of Dr. Luncheon.”

Brigadier Khan said, “His commitment to the security of our nation and the development of our ranks was evident throughout his tenure. He recognized the critical role that the Force plays in safeguarding our sovereignty and maintaining peace without our borders. His efforts served to boost morale and loyalty among members of the Force. As a result of his strategic vision and dedication to this sector, the Guyana Defence Force became a more formidable and professional Force, capable of addressing emerging challenges…Dr. Luncheon was impactful in many ways across the security sector…he laid the foundation for many successes in our security forces…the fruit of his efforts will continue to serve this country well.”

Prior to the funeral service at the Arthur Chung Conference Center, as part of the State funeral for Dr. Luncheon, the funeral procession passed several locations, including Office of the President and Freedom House, where persons could pay their last respects to him.

At Freedom House, PPP Executives draped the Party flag over his casket as they, joined by Party members, supporters, and others, sang, for the final time, the Party’s song and bid Comrade Luncheon farewell.

Following the funeral service, Dr. Luncheon was cremated during a private ceremony, at Memorial Gardens, on Tuesday (August 22, 2023).

Tributes from many Guyanese preceded ‘Doc’s’ final farewell.

LIFE ON HIS TERMS

At the close of Tuesday’s ceremony, in his way, having the last say, Dr. Luncheon, via a recording from June 19, 2019, recited his eulogy, detailing the experiences of his rich life. “This is my story, from the years 1949 when I was born, to the year [2019], when I died,” Luncheon said.

Born on July 17, 1949, Dr. Luncheon passed away on August 2, 2023.

A paternal twin, Dr. Roger Forbes McDonald Luncheon, was born in Benn Street, Wortmanville to Sybil and Randolph Luncheon. His early formal education started at Kitty Methodist School. Subsequently, he attended Hoydal Primary School, from which he gained a Guyana Police Bursary Scholarship to attend Queen’s College (QC). Dr. Luncheon excelled both academically and athletically. He played field hockey for the Guyana Sports Club and the Guyana National Hockey Team. After graduating from QC, he accepted a teaching position at Tutorial High School.

In 1969, he left Guyana for Howard University in Washington, DC where he received his undergraduate degree in Biology with Magna Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa honours in 1972. He attended Howard University’s Medical School where he completed the three-year accelerated programme in 1975. Roger achieved board certification in Internal Medicine

and completed his fellowship in Nephrology in 1980.

From 1980 to 1992, Dr. Luncheon worked at Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) where he took pride in treating his patients with care and compassion.

In 1982, he joined the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and later became a member of their Executive Committee. After the 1992 elections, he served full-time in many capacities in the executive branch of the Government of Guyana until 2015, and then from August 2020 to the time of his passing.

His roles included the Head of the Presidential Secretariat, the Secretary to the Cabinet, the Secretary to the Defense Board, the Chairman of the National Insurance Scheme, the Coordinator of the Civic Defense Commission, and Special Advisor to President Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali.

Dr. Luncheon was the longest serving Head of the Presidential Secretariat and Secretary to the Defense Board. Additionally, he worked closely with volunteers of the medical missions to Guyana, where he committed time to help them accomplish their goals.