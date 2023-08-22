I do not need to research information about GYO/MGO

Dear Editor,

Reference is made to the Freddie Kissoon column on August 19, 2023, regarding Mr. Khemraj Ramjattan and Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO). Mr. Kissoon seems to have relied on Google solely for above article and the previous one, hence the faux pas in his article.

That Google article should have added the words Cricket Club to make the article factual, and I advised Mr. Kissoon to contact Mr. Ramjattan to confirm directly from him that he was only President of the GYO Cricket Club and not the main body (temple).

Mr. Kissoon, for your edification, I am the oldest and longest active devotee of the GYO/MGO, so I definitely know the facts on this issue and unlike you, I do not need to research this.

I reiterate for the benefit of any interested party that the only Ramjattan who was President of the Gandhi Youth Organization (Temple) was Shri Naubat Ramjattan, Khemraj’s uncle. If Mr. Kissoon chooses to base an article only on what is found on Google, he runs the risk of misleading readers of his column.

Finally, Mr. Kissoon, you digressed from the topic and posed a question to me on Prime Minister Modi.

I will tell you that I am a great admirer of Shri Narendra Modi ji, and under his astute leadership, the state of Gujarat made tremendous progress and similarly India is progressing leaps and bounds to regain its rightful place in the world as a leading economic power with military capabilities to defend itself from any possible foreign aggression. In closing, I hope PM Modi ji is re-elected at the next general elections.

Yours sincerely,

Chris Persaud